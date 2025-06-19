Hidden In Montana's Mountains Is A Less Crowded Shoreline With Incredibly Vibrant Rocks Like Lake McDonald

When visiting Glacier National Park, you might find yourself asking one question: why on earth are these rocks so colorful? It comes down to the presence or absence of iron. Red, maroon, and orange rocks all have more iron in them and were in shallow waters, where contact with air oxidized them to give them those colors. Conversely, those in the blue and green part of the color wheel have less iron and were formed in deeper waters. All these rocks were then broken down by glaciers, which crushed them into fragments that rivers then deposited in different areas around the park. The whole process only took 1.6 billion years!

While it would be nearly impossible not to appreciate the incredible beauty of Bowman Lake on its own terms, knowing how these rainbow-colored rocks were formed makes it that much more special. You can enjoy them up close by swimming in the lake, but beware the cold temperature of this glacial water, which is always under 50 degrees Fahrenheit. At least that frigid temperature keeps the water clear since it's too cold for plankton, which may be why Montana has an abundance of otherworldly bright and blue lakes.

You can also BYOB (Bring Your Own Boat) since kayaking and canoeing are allowed at Bowman Lake. Note that you must have your vessel checked by park staff before setting out on Bowman Lake to ensure that there aren't any contaminants or invasive species on it. You can find out more information about boating in Glacier National Park online. For those who'd rather stay dry, there's a picnic area to enjoy views of the blue water and vibrant rocks.