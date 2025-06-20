Tennessee's 'Muletown' Near Nashville Is Way Hipper Than Its Nickname With A Trendy And Vibrant Downtown

From Memphis' artsy neighborhoods with cuisine and culture to Nashville's opulent, timeless Hermitage Hotel, it's clear that Tennessee is home to myriad arts-and-culture hubs. But if you're looking for a place that combines lively and enriching culture with small-town Southern charm, Columbia — nicknamed Muletown because of its mule trading history — is your ideal destination. Under 40 miles from Nashville and located along I-65, this bustling town is well worth a visit.

Don't just take it from us — Columbia has also ranked on Country Living's list of America's top 10 best small towns and Southern Living's round-up of charming small towns in Tennessee. Columbia earned these flattering designations for good reasons; the area boasts stellar dining, cute shops, a historic downtown, and fun festivals. It's the perfect off-the-beaten-track escape for a weekend getaway from Nashville or even further afield.