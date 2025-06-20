Tennessee's 'Muletown' Near Nashville Is Way Hipper Than Its Nickname With A Trendy And Vibrant Downtown
From Memphis' artsy neighborhoods with cuisine and culture to Nashville's opulent, timeless Hermitage Hotel, it's clear that Tennessee is home to myriad arts-and-culture hubs. But if you're looking for a place that combines lively and enriching culture with small-town Southern charm, Columbia — nicknamed Muletown because of its mule trading history — is your ideal destination. Under 40 miles from Nashville and located along I-65, this bustling town is well worth a visit.
Don't just take it from us — Columbia has also ranked on Country Living's list of America's top 10 best small towns and Southern Living's round-up of charming small towns in Tennessee. Columbia earned these flattering designations for good reasons; the area boasts stellar dining, cute shops, a historic downtown, and fun festivals. It's the perfect off-the-beaten-track escape for a weekend getaway from Nashville or even further afield.
Explore lively downtown Columbia shops and restaurants
You'll want to begin your day in Columbia's town square, situated in front of the historic courthouse. From here, you can easily spend a day exploring various independent businesses. Enjoy some window-shopping (or real shopping) at Accents and Antiques, a two-story antique and home décor shop that's been open for over 20 years. Literary lovers shouldn't skip a stop at Duck River Books, Columbia's beloved indie bookstore, where you can easily while away hours. And for treats — like gourmet food items, handmade gifts, and more — try Baxter's Mercantile.
Columbia has plenty of local, independent culinary options to choose from, too. Start your morning on the right foot with a tasty beverage from Muletown Coffee Roasters. When you've worked up an appetite after shopping, there's no shortage of nearby restaurants and cafés to tide you over. End the day with a delectable locally brewed tipple at Bad Idea Brewing or Farmstead Cellar and Tasting Parlour, or get something sweet to nibble on from Hattie Jane's Creamery or Joey's Italian Ices.
Time your Muletown visit for maximum festivity
For a town of under 50,000 inhabitants, Columbia is disproportionately rich in culture, so plan your visit to coincide with one of the many local festivals and special events. From 5-8 p.m. on the first Friday of each month between April and December, First Fridays transform the downtown area into a pedestrian-only extravaganza with food trucks, market vendors, live music, shops open late, and more. If you're coming to town for the weekend, plan to arrive early enough on Friday to enjoy these evening festivities.
In early April, visitors can experience Columbia's annual Mule Day celebration. Established in the 1840s as a livestock show, it has long since become a beloved, days-long celebration with events like square dancing, a mule-driving contest, a flea market, and a crafts show. The fun culminates with a Saturday parade through town. Like other quirky small-town festivals — such as the Mushroom Festival in the cute countryside town of Kennett Square, Pennsylvania — Mule Day in Columbia, Tennessee, is not to be missed.