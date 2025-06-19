California's Laidback College City Brims With Walkable Charm, Brews, Art Galleries, And Fun Shops

Davis, located just 15 miles outside Sacramento, has long been known as both an agricultural hub and a vibrant college town. But while these attributes have definitely shaped its character, Davis offers much more than farm-to-table dining and university life. The city's flat terrain creates an ideal landscape for pedestrian-friendly streets, and luckily, those streets are brimming with cute eateries and fun activities. So, whether you're considering Davis for higher education or simply craving a relaxed getaway, this city delivers!

When visiting Davis, you'll immediately pick up on its California charm and progressive community spirit. The University of California, Davis, bears some similarities to Berkeley, another artsy, walkable college town, which isn't surprising given the history. The University of California, Davis, originated as the agricultural extension of UC Berkeley before branching off on its own. Davis's high concentration of students and academics creates an educated, environmentally conscious community that celebrates local culture. And thanks to its flat terrain, Davis is easy to navigate on foot or by bike, boasting over 100 miles of bike paths, with nearly 25% of residents cycling to work.

What does a visit to Davis look like? Imagine strolling through the charming downtown, discovering cozy cafes, mouthwatering restaurants, and craft breweries alongside independent boutiques, art galleries, and performance venues. The blend of intellectual energy and small-town warmth creates a unique and unexpected energy. So if this town piques your interest, keep reading to learn the best things to do in Davis, along with how to plan a trip here.