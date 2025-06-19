California's Laidback College City Brims With Walkable Charm, Brews, Art Galleries, And Fun Shops
Davis, located just 15 miles outside Sacramento, has long been known as both an agricultural hub and a vibrant college town. But while these attributes have definitely shaped its character, Davis offers much more than farm-to-table dining and university life. The city's flat terrain creates an ideal landscape for pedestrian-friendly streets, and luckily, those streets are brimming with cute eateries and fun activities. So, whether you're considering Davis for higher education or simply craving a relaxed getaway, this city delivers!
When visiting Davis, you'll immediately pick up on its California charm and progressive community spirit. The University of California, Davis, bears some similarities to Berkeley, another artsy, walkable college town, which isn't surprising given the history. The University of California, Davis, originated as the agricultural extension of UC Berkeley before branching off on its own. Davis's high concentration of students and academics creates an educated, environmentally conscious community that celebrates local culture. And thanks to its flat terrain, Davis is easy to navigate on foot or by bike, boasting over 100 miles of bike paths, with nearly 25% of residents cycling to work.
What does a visit to Davis look like? Imagine strolling through the charming downtown, discovering cozy cafes, mouthwatering restaurants, and craft breweries alongside independent boutiques, art galleries, and performance venues. The blend of intellectual energy and small-town warmth creates a unique and unexpected energy. So if this town piques your interest, keep reading to learn the best things to do in Davis, along with how to plan a trip here.
Best things to do in Davis, California
The beauty of living in an agricultural region? Fresh food! Start your morning at Pachamama Coffee or Delta of Venus for a satisfying coffee and hearty breakfast. Casual lunch or dinner spots like Burgers and Brew offer classic American fare alongside craft brews on tap, while Mustard Seed has a pretty patio with carefully prepared meals and regional wines. But, of course, nothing showcases agriculture quite like the Davis Farmers Market, which operates year-round at Central Park on Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Here, you'll find certified organic produce, fresh meat, fish, cheese, wine, and artisanal goods.
After feasting, you might need to wash it all down with a beer or two! Luckily, the town's college and agricultural roots have created an impressive craft beverage scene. Sudwerk Brewing Co. offers seasonal California cuisine, a beer garden, and an entertainment stage hosting trivia, storytelling, and concerts. Three Mile Brewing Co. has more intimate vibes with small batch craft beers. But if you don't mind a 10-minute drive, Ruhstaller Farm has a brewery, music, and food trucks all in one convenient, authentic location.
With such a walkable town, you could spend a whole day exploring diverse galleries and entertainment venues. The John Natsoulas Center for the Arts has renowned exhibitions and a rooftop sculpture garden, the Pence Gallery showcases local and regional artists, and The Artery is a co-op featuring dozens of Northern California artists. Craving a shopping session? Downtown offers everything from vintage finds like Boheme and Treehouse Vintage to contemporary boutiques like The Wardrobe. Sweet tooths can't miss the Candy House of Davis, tabletop game enthusiasts can enjoy Mad Alpaca, and bookworms will want to explore Avid Reader and Logos Books.
Planning a trip to Davis, California
Davis is in northern California's Central Valley, making it easily accessible from multiple directions, and the Sacramento International Airport is just 20 miles away. If you are flying in or even road tripping, you should consider exploring Sacramento, another artsy, tree-filled city with plenty of dining options. If you prefer train travel, Amtrak drops visitors right on the edge of downtown Davis and offers commuter services from the Bay Area and Sacramento. Davis is also one of the stops on the Zephyr, America's longest train route spanning seven states.
Downtown Davis is the best place to stay if you're hoping to walk everywhere and get those steps in. The Hilton Garden Inn Davis Downtown is closest to the Amtrak station, and other downtown options include Hyatt Place UC Davis, Best Western, and Aggie Inn.
Getting around Davis is super easy yet sustainable, and walking is always an option throughout downtown. Unitrans has convenient bus routes throughout the city. Students get to ride for free with their Aggie card, while visitors can purchase passes on the ZipPass mobile app. But to truly feel like a local, we recommend cycling. Green Bicycle Depot rents bikes for just $15 a day. For longer distances or airport transfers, Uber operates throughout the region, and car rentals are available at the Sacramento airport or city.