An Ancient Glacier Hidden In Montana's Mountains Is A Bizarre Natural Wonder With Extinct Grasshoppers

In the rugged heart of the stunningly daunting Beartooth Mountains in Montana's Custer National Forest lies a rather unique ancient natural wonder: the aptly named Grasshopper Glacier. Unlike Montana's Glacier National Park, which is known as the crown of the continent for its unmatched beauty, this glacier has a greyish appearance and wrinkly texture. While some might not find this to be the most visually appealing description, the ice body, perched 11,000 feet above sea level, wears a color unlike the usual pristine white. But there's a unique reason behind its hue. This ancient glacier has preserved millions of grasshoppers, including Rocky Mountain locusts, which are believed to be extinct and have been swaddled in ice for thousands of years. It almost feels like stumbling upon a grasshopper museum in the icy wilderness.

The glacier was discovered in the early 1900s by Dr. J.P. Kimball, who had led an expedition to the site. The crew was left astounded by the sight of the frozen locusts, and photographer Anders Wilse described the glacier as having a texture similar to elephant skin. The particular species of locust encased here are believed to have been migrating when a severe storm trapped them in the glacier. As the ice melts over the years, a swarm of frozen grasshoppers has been gradually revealed. The changing climate has caused many of them to decompose. While the Montana glacier once stretched for miles, it's now rapidly disintegrating and may soon join the list of glaciers, reefs, islands, and forests travelers are flocking to under the growing "last chance tourism" trend.