Nestled In Banff National Park Is A Jewel-Toned Lake That Is A Picture-Worthy Vacation Destination

Peyto Lake is one of North America's most unbelievably vibrant blue bodies of water. But why and how? Like most of Banff's hyper-blue beauties, Peyto Lake is fed by glacial runoff — or melting waters rich in mineral-infused sediment. The "glacial flour" (or silt) that feeds the lake comes from the Wapta Icefield — specifically from Peyto Glacier, which rests below Peyto Peak — as a result of its freeze-thaw cycle every year. When the glacier freezes, it sticks to the mountain, chafing the bedrock with its icy edges and removing particles fine as sand grains from the surface. Then, each time the weather warms and the glacier melts again, the water carries this super-light, particulate matter to the lake waiting below.

The blueness seen by an observer is a result of sunlight reflecting on the water's surface, when the glacial flour floats up close to the top and creates a barrier that prevents light from hitting anything below the surface. This ultimately makes the color appear murkier, too. Ultimately, more flour there is in a lake, the bluer it appears — and since Peyto Glacier has observed particularly high melt rates, Peyto Lake gets fed with even more of this light-catching substance than most.

This is especially apparent in bright sunlight during the summer, both due to the brighter skies and longer hours of light from a northern-angled sun. Plus, with increased runoff from the glacier due to melting, it creates the perfect recipe for Peyto Lake looking bluer than ever.