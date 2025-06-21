A State Known For Its Stunning Bay, Summer Sun, And Seafood Is America's Most Dangerous For Boaters

Maryland's charming vacation towns on the Chesapeake Bay and its thriving seafood industry make it a favorite destination among travelers — especially those who enjoy water sports. Unfortunately, the state has earned a less-than-flattering distinction: It's ranked among the most dangerous states for boating in the United States. According to a safety analysis by boat rental platform BoatBooker, Maryland recorded 6.55 accidents per 100,000 boats, placing the state at the top of the list.

This study took into consideration five years' worth of U.S. Coast Guard data (2019 to 2023), different wind speeds, and changing weather conditions. However, in a separate study by injury law firm Kitchel Law, Maryland was ranked the eighth most dangerous state for boating. Meanwhile, a third safety study, conducted by professional yacht dealers SI Yachts, placed Maryland 28th nationally in boating safety, with an average fatality rate of 5.86 deaths per 100,000 boat registrations during the same five-year period.

Despite the risks, the state's natural beauty and hidden bay gems such as Matoaka Beach continue to attract travelers and boating enthusiasts. These studies highlight a pressing need for enhanced safety protocols and emphasize the importance of checking weather conditions prior to hitting the water to avoid any tragic mishaps.