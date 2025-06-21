One Of Tennessee's Dark Sky Parks Has Miles Of Scenic Trails And A Jaw-Dropping Rock Arch Over A Lake

Light pollution is a serious problem for our modern society. Not only does it take away our ancient sense of wonder and awe about the cosmos, studies have shown that light pollution messes with our circadian rhythms and even raises the risk of depression and other psychiatric disorders. It also causes serious harm to entire ecosystems that rely on the natural darkness of the night skies to function. So it's no surprise that dark sky initiatives are cropping up all over the country. In fact, Oregon's impressive answer to the Australian Outback is now the world's largest dark sky sanctuary, and in 2017, a world-class Idaho camping destination was designated America's first gold-tier international Dark Sky Reserve by the U.S.-based nonprofit DarkSky International.

But you don't have to travel out West to find one of these sanctuaries. If you're living in the eastern United States, head to Tennessee's Pickett Civilian Conservation Corps Memorial State Park and Pogue Creek Canyon State Natural Area for some of the best stargazing east of the Mississippi. Together, the two parks were designated a silver-tier International Dark Sky Park by DarkSky International in 2015. Spanning 1,618 hectares, this combo dark sky location is one of the best spots for stargazing in the entire Southeastern United States, an area of the country that has struggled with light pollution.

By day, Pickett and Pogue parks are ruggedly beautiful escapes into the wild, with a forested plateau of sandstone bluffs, narrow canyons, waterfalls, and caves. Dozens of miles of trails crisscross the parks, which also feature an abundance of campsites and rustic cabins that make the perfect base for stargazing. Here's how to make the most of a visit, whether by day or night.