One Of The World's Best Lobster Rolls Isn't Found In New England, But In This Foodie-Friendly European Capital

Most Americans, when asked to think about where to grab a bite of creamy, buttery lobster rolls, would probably say somewhere in New England. In fact, lobsters are such a ubiquitous icon of New England's culinary traditions that Maine even has an unofficial "lobster crawl" trail through scenic towns and seafood shacks. So, you might be surprised to learn that some of the world's most delicious lobster rolls aren't actually found along the North Atlantic coast but rather on the other side of the Atlantic — in Paris. Yes, that's right. The world's unfriendliest city has unveiled a uniquely Parisian twist on the famous lobster roll, thanks to the creativity of Tunisian-Jewish gourmet chef, Moïse Sfez.

When it comes to Parisian street food, you might think of a tasty croque monsieur, or even a classic baguette sandwich. Brioche buns oozing with lobster, however, are more commonplace somewhere like Belfast in Maine, a coastal gem famous for lobster rolls. But Chef Sfez, who has opened up a lobster bar called Homer Lobster, was inspired by his adoration for American culture while growing up, and a bite of the tasty sandwich while on a trip in Brooklyn sparked his dream to create his own version one day. Chef Sfez's lobster rolls feature the staple buttery brioche buns, of course, and are filled with lime-zest mayonnaise and celery salt for an extra zing.

Homer Lobster's rolls are so mouthwateringly delicious, they were awarded "celebrity favorite" at the 2018 Lobster Roll World Championships in Portland, Maine, a worthy accolade. Even better, Homer Lobster offers a variety of succulent crustacean bites, from lobster grilled cheese to crab rolls. So, forget Maine lobster — if you want to experience the best lobster rolls in the world, it's time to plan a trip to the City of Love.