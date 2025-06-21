One Of The World's Best Lobster Rolls Isn't Found In New England, But In This Foodie-Friendly European Capital
Most Americans, when asked to think about where to grab a bite of creamy, buttery lobster rolls, would probably say somewhere in New England. In fact, lobsters are such a ubiquitous icon of New England's culinary traditions that Maine even has an unofficial "lobster crawl" trail through scenic towns and seafood shacks. So, you might be surprised to learn that some of the world's most delicious lobster rolls aren't actually found along the North Atlantic coast but rather on the other side of the Atlantic — in Paris. Yes, that's right. The world's unfriendliest city has unveiled a uniquely Parisian twist on the famous lobster roll, thanks to the creativity of Tunisian-Jewish gourmet chef, Moïse Sfez.
When it comes to Parisian street food, you might think of a tasty croque monsieur, or even a classic baguette sandwich. Brioche buns oozing with lobster, however, are more commonplace somewhere like Belfast in Maine, a coastal gem famous for lobster rolls. But Chef Sfez, who has opened up a lobster bar called Homer Lobster, was inspired by his adoration for American culture while growing up, and a bite of the tasty sandwich while on a trip in Brooklyn sparked his dream to create his own version one day. Chef Sfez's lobster rolls feature the staple buttery brioche buns, of course, and are filled with lime-zest mayonnaise and celery salt for an extra zing.
Homer Lobster's rolls are so mouthwateringly delicious, they were awarded "celebrity favorite" at the 2018 Lobster Roll World Championships in Portland, Maine, a worthy accolade. Even better, Homer Lobster offers a variety of succulent crustacean bites, from lobster grilled cheese to crab rolls. So, forget Maine lobster — if you want to experience the best lobster rolls in the world, it's time to plan a trip to the City of Love.
What else to eat at Homer Lobster, Paris
You'll find a Homer Lobster venue on Rue Rambuteau which joins the Les Halles district with the trendy Marais neighborhood, and lobster rolls aren't the only delectable dish on the menu. Sticking to the East Coast theme, Chef Sfez has also perfected his own version of a pastrami on rye sandwich, the favorite of any classic New York deli. Except instead of the usual rye bread, Chef Sfez spent eight months creating a special rye brioche bun for the pastrami, another fun Parisian twist to a familiar snack. And for the gourmands out there, don't miss Homer Lobster's fancy caviar offerings, like the toasted brioche with red caviar, or perhaps the salmon pastrami with caviar, cream cheese, and olive oil.
Meanwhile, the Homer Lobster location on the Avenue Victor Hugo in the 16th arrondissement has a few tasty additions. The classic lobster rolls are still there, of course, but you can also order a spicy version flavored with Peruvian chili peppers, or add avocado for a more healthy spin. On the other hand, their egg and avocado sandwich sounds fantastic, as does the club sandwich with lobster, crayfish, and fresh herbs. Enhance your meal with a selection of sides like truffle chips or coleslaw, and the desserts on offer include a brioche Nutella or a Nutella olive oil toast. Beverages here are a simple affair, with a few staple soft drinks like Coca-Cola and Dr Pepper, plus lemonade, beer, and plain water, exactly what's needed to let the delicious flavors dazzle. And if you're ever at the Homer Lobster down south in Marseille, drizzle your lobster rolls with miso-yuzu sauce, a mixture of maple syrup and Old Bay spices. No matter what you order at Homer Lobster, you're in for a treat.
Other places to get lobster in Paris
While Homer Lobster will give you a little taste of a familiar and casual New England treat in Paris, there's also plenty of elegant, fine dining establishments where you can sit down for a spot of lobster. Boasting one Michelin star and an open kitchen for patrons to watch the chefs at work, Alliance Restaurant features three different degustation menus with wine pairings for dinner, or you can order à la carte to try the delectable blue lobster, or the Racan chicken with lobster roe, the restaurant's signature dish. Sit back and enjoy your meal surrounded by a minimalist, Japanese-style interior, a nod to the head chef's cultural background. And to grab some dessert that even the locals wait in line for, Alliance Restaurant is just a 5-minute walk to the Berthillon ice cream parlor on the Île Saint-Louis, the charming island hidden in the heart of Paris.
Another option well-rated on Tripadvisor is the 114 Faubourg, a fancy French brasserie found inside the glitzy Le Bristol hotel in the 8th arrondissement. Also boasting one Michelin star, try their Breton blue lobster with tarragon bisque for a truly unforgettable meal. Their five-course tasting menu is also highly recommended, and includes brown crab with curry and lemon, codfish confit with spring onions, and a citrus pavlova for dessert. Whether you're in Paris to try Homer Lobster's buttery brioche buns, or savor some delectable blue lobster at a Michelin-starred brasserie, your tastebuds will remember these flavors for a long time to come.