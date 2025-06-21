Hidden In Rural Virginia Is A European-Inspired Oasis Voted The Best Wedding Event Space In North America

If an American bride is dreaming of a wedding at an elegant estate in the English countryside, there's no need to fly across the pond and suffer jet lag, high travel costs, and logistics woes. Instead, she should consider the English Tudor-style Dover Hall near Virginia's capital. Voted the Best in North America for Weddings, Parties, and Celebrations by Condé Nast Johansens in 2025, Dover Hall is a 38,000-square-foot manor house set on 55 acres. Dover Hall was built in 2000 by a family who spared no expense -– to the tune of $30 million — sourcing chandeliers, artwork, and furnishings from across Europe and creating unique spaces with Gothic arches, high ceilings, and massive windows and fireplaces. (It doesn't actually date to medieval times like nearby Agecroft, an English Tudor estate on the bank of the James River.) With indoor and outdoor areas ranging from a ballroom and billiards room to a rose garden and reflecting pool, "Dover Hall is the stuff wedding dreams are made of," a wedding photographer wrote in a recent Google review. She continued, "You cannot go wrong with any nook or cranny of this stunning estate."

Dover Hall is in the rural town of Manakin-Sabot, which is a half hour from both the city of Richmond and Richmond International Airport. Charlottesville and Charlottesville–Albemarle Airport are about an hour's drive. Yet another airport, Newport News/Williamsburg International Airport, is an hour and 20 minutes from Dover Hall while Washington, D.C., is two hours away.