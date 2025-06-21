Tucked Between Two Tennessee Rivers Is A Scenic State Park Brimming With Wildflowers And Waterfalls
It's not often that you get to pair stunning nature with prehistoric sightseeing. But at Old Stone Fort State Archaeological Park, you can do exactly that. Situated between the Duck and Little Duck rivers, this state park is home to a prehistoric stone enclosure dating back to a jaw-dropping 1,500 to 2,000 years ago. Located in the artsy, progressive Tennessee town of Manchester, this scenic park is full of quiet trails, gorgeous waterfalls, and fascinating history.
If you're looking to add one more stop on your tour of Tennessee's best state parks, the 782-acre Old Stone Fort State Archaeological Park needs to be on your radar. "The experience was both fascinating and informative," said one Tripadvisor reviewer. "I enjoyed walking over land where an established society had settled and created community over 2,000 years ago."
Open year-round, from 8 a.m. until sunset, admission to the Old Stone Fort State Archaeological Park is free. That said, you might want to think about bringing some proper hiking shoes. Although the hikes aren't necessarily difficult, past visitors say that the rocks can be slippery and the exposed tree roots might make navigation a little challenging.
A stunning Tennessee nature destination
Home to a number of hiking trails ranging from easy to strenuous, the Old Stone Fort offers plenty of gorgeous nature. One of its natural highlights is undoubtedly its waterfalls. The convergence of its two rivers, Duck and Little Duck, forms incredible gorges and picturesque steps that can be seen from within the park. For some of the park's best waterfall views, check out the 1.4-mile Enclosure Trail, which follows around the fort's perimeter. Along the way, you'll enjoy a peek at the cascading Step Falls, Blue Hole Falls, and the 30-foot-high Big Falls.
If you decide to visit during the springtime, you're in luck. Considering the Great Smoky Mountains National Park is widely referred to as the "Wildflower National Park," it's no surprise that the Old Stone Fort (about three hours away) is a great spot to see them too. When hiking around the stone enclosure's trails, be on the lookout for everything from Virginia bluebells to yellow trout lily, sharp-lobed hepatica, and more. The park even hosts guided wildflower hikes, along with hikes around the ancient enclosure, new moon kayak trips, and more.
The Old Stone Fort is perfect for history lovers
The Old Stone Fort is just as much of a history destination as it is a place for incredible nature. In fact, the park's main hiking trail follows what was once a ceremonial gathering place for Native Americans, who used the space for 500 years prior to abandoning it before Europeans' arrival. Settlers — unaware of the enclosure's intent — decided to refer to it as a fort, a name that's remained to this day. Notably, the fort's original entrance faces in the direction of the sunrise during the summer solstice, which you can see along the Enclosure Trail. For a bit of more modern history, you'll also see the ruins of the 19th century Stone Fort Paper Company along this trail.
History buffs shouldn't skip a stop at the park's museum, where you can see various artifacts including pottery, tools, and ceremonial items, along with educational exhibits. Overall, it's a fantastic place to learn about the original communities who lived in the area, as well as the enclosure's excavation. The museum is open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. daily.
As for getting to Old Stone Fort State Archaeological Park, Nashville International Airport is located around an hour away. While you won't find many hotels right near the park, one highly-rated option in the area is the LX Hotel. Rated 4.9 on Tripadvisor, past guests particularly love the included made-to-order breakfasts, clean and comfortable rooms, and hospitality.