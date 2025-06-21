Tucked Between Two Tennessee Rivers Is A Scenic State Park Brimming With Wildflowers And Waterfalls

It's not often that you get to pair stunning nature with prehistoric sightseeing. But at Old Stone Fort State Archaeological Park, you can do exactly that. Situated between the Duck and Little Duck rivers, this state park is home to a prehistoric stone enclosure dating back to a jaw-dropping 1,500 to 2,000 years ago. Located in the artsy, progressive Tennessee town of Manchester, this scenic park is full of quiet trails, gorgeous waterfalls, and fascinating history.

If you're looking to add one more stop on your tour of Tennessee's best state parks, the 782-acre Old Stone Fort State Archaeological Park needs to be on your radar. "The experience was both fascinating and informative," said one Tripadvisor reviewer. "I enjoyed walking over land where an established society had settled and created community over 2,000 years ago."

Open year-round, from 8 a.m. until sunset, admission to the Old Stone Fort State Archaeological Park is free. That said, you might want to think about bringing some proper hiking shoes. Although the hikes aren't necessarily difficult, past visitors say that the rocks can be slippery and the exposed tree roots might make navigation a little challenging.