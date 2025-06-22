The Idyllic And Underrated Bahamas Island Where You'll Have Beautiful, Unspoiled Beaches To Yourself

The Bahamian archipelago is home to some of the world's most extraordinary beaches that seem straight out of a dream, with endless sweeps of pink-sand shorelines washed by turquoise waters. These imaginings come to life on the under-the-radar Cat Island, a 48-mile-long slender isle that's part of the Out Islands. Anchored between the Atlantic Ocean to the east and the Exuma Sound to the west, Cat Island is also located between Eleuthera, the extraordinary 110-mile-long Out Island to the north and Long Island, which boasts one of the world's prettiest beaches, to the south.

Cat Island was originally settled in the late 18th century and is said to be named for Arthur Catt, a pirate who buried his treasure on the island. The island's claim to fame is the 206-foot-tall Mount Alvernia, where you can hike to the Bahamas' highest point. With less than 1,600 residents on the entire island, the stunning, castaway beaches are often empty. On Cat Island, you'll also find a few charming and affordable beach resorts, delicious seafood shacks, and incredible diving and snorkeling offshore.

While Cat Island feels secluded, it is also easy to access. New Bight Airport on the island receives direct flights from Nassau, the capital of the Bahamas, and Fort Lauderdale. The island's Arthur's Town Airport mostly receives private charter flights as well. The best time to visit Cat Island is during the dry season between December and April. Avoid the month of September, which is the most dangerous month for a vacation to the Bahamas because of the threat of hurricanes.