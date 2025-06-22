The Idyllic And Underrated Bahamas Island Where You'll Have Beautiful, Unspoiled Beaches To Yourself
The Bahamian archipelago is home to some of the world's most extraordinary beaches that seem straight out of a dream, with endless sweeps of pink-sand shorelines washed by turquoise waters. These imaginings come to life on the under-the-radar Cat Island, a 48-mile-long slender isle that's part of the Out Islands. Anchored between the Atlantic Ocean to the east and the Exuma Sound to the west, Cat Island is also located between Eleuthera, the extraordinary 110-mile-long Out Island to the north and Long Island, which boasts one of the world's prettiest beaches, to the south.
Cat Island was originally settled in the late 18th century and is said to be named for Arthur Catt, a pirate who buried his treasure on the island. The island's claim to fame is the 206-foot-tall Mount Alvernia, where you can hike to the Bahamas' highest point. With less than 1,600 residents on the entire island, the stunning, castaway beaches are often empty. On Cat Island, you'll also find a few charming and affordable beach resorts, delicious seafood shacks, and incredible diving and snorkeling offshore.
While Cat Island feels secluded, it is also easy to access. New Bight Airport on the island receives direct flights from Nassau, the capital of the Bahamas, and Fort Lauderdale. The island's Arthur's Town Airport mostly receives private charter flights as well. The best time to visit Cat Island is during the dry season between December and April. Avoid the month of September, which is the most dangerous month for a vacation to the Bahamas because of the threat of hurricanes.
What to see and do on Cat Island
At the top of everyone's itinerary should be a visit to Mount Alvernia to see the Hermitage. In the 1930s, a Catholic priest known on the island as Father Jerome constructed a stone compound called the Hermitage at the top of Mount Alvernia, the Bahamas' highest hill. Close to the New Bight Airport, the Hermitage is just a 15-minute hike from The Bight Settlement and is free to enter with no tickets required. Once you reach the top, you'll be well rewarded with gorgeous panoramas of the Cat Island coastline. Here, visitors can explore Father Jerome's unique church, bell tower, and residence where he lived until his death in 1956.
Beach lovers can rejoice on Cat Island, which boasts dreamy miles-long shores of pink and white sand, as well as a thrilling Atlantic Ocean coast that draws active kiteboarders. One of the prettiest beaches on the island is Old Bight Beach, a 5-mile stretch of powdery white beach washed by clear, turquoise waters. The calm and sweeping crescent invites blissful beach days and tranquil swims. On the Atlantic Coast, head to the 8-mile Greenwood Beach. The windy conditions, which are at their prime during the late fall and winter months, make it a perfect spot for kiteboarding.
Offshore Cat Island, diving and snorkeling enthusiasts will delight at the beauty beneath the water's surface, from healthy coral reefs teeming with marine life to fascinating shipwrecks, such as the late 19th-century Santa Maria Teresa battleship.
Where to stay and eat on Cat Island
Far removed from the high rises and mega-resorts of Nassau, Cat Island offers low-key, yet luxurious boutique accommodations on remarkable beaches. Fernandez Bay Village is a Robinson Crusoe-chic resort with 16 cottages and villas, strung along a white-sand beach. Here, guests can recline on beach loungers, head out into the placid waters with kayaks or paddleboards, or enjoy a massage to the lull of the waves. Even if you are not staying at this charming hideaway, you can stop in to the beachside restaurant for delicious breakfasts, lunches, and dinners or drinks at the alfresco tiki bar. "This simply designed respite is enchanting," raved a Tripadvisor reviewer. "We loved every minute of our stay because of the attentive staff, the gorgeous beach, delicious meals, kayaks, snorkeling, and the peace."
On the Atlantic Ocean side, the Greenwood Beach Resort is a colorful property on one of the island's best beaches. Fronting 8 miles of rosy pink-sand beach, the 16-room resort is the perfect base for either a leisurely or active Cat Island vacation. Though guests can relax or take long beach strolls, other adventures abound, including kiteboarding, snorkeling, diving, sailing, and island tours. The resort's restaurant serves delectable cuisine of fresh locally-sourced seafood with European flair.
Around the island, casual food stands and restaurants offer ultra-fresh catches, such as Duke's Conch Stand for generous portions of conch salad, or Hidden Treasures, a beachside restaurant serving specialties like grilled lobster, jerk grouper, fried shrimp, and conch burgers, as well as fresh fruit daiquiris.