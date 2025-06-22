California's Long Sandy Beach With Gentle Waters Is An Overlooked National Seashore Near San Francisco

The Golden State contains so many wonders, including a utopian stretch of coast with uncrowded beaches and lagoons that's less than 40 miles north of San Francisco via the scenic Pacific Coast Highway. Point Reyes National Seashore is one of the most incredible California spots that locals say you should visit, saying it has some of the dreamiest coastline views — a fiery claim if ever there was one. The parkland contains a mix of landscapes enmeshing history with nature, like a World War II military ship washed ashore, a 19th century lighthouse, and a Cypress Tree Tunnel leading onto an abandoned Art Deco radio station. But there's no doubt its nearly-desolate beaches take the cake for scenic backdrops, and the long, pale stretch of Limantour Beach is one of the best of them.

Located toward the middle of Drake's Bay, protected by the Point Reyes Headland and facing south, Limantour's soft-white sand stretches for miles, with the calmest surf you could imagine. You can drive to the protected shore's own parking lot or hike in via one of the park's easy trails. Home to long billed curlews, harbor seals, and gray whales during spring migration, this natural zoo is the perfect weekend day trip for young families and those who love wildlife spotting. It's just far enough from the city that it's often dismissed by visitors, but if you choose to incorporate it into your itinerary, you won't be disappointed.