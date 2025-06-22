California's Long Sandy Beach With Gentle Waters Is An Overlooked National Seashore Near San Francisco
The Golden State contains so many wonders, including a utopian stretch of coast with uncrowded beaches and lagoons that's less than 40 miles north of San Francisco via the scenic Pacific Coast Highway. Point Reyes National Seashore is one of the most incredible California spots that locals say you should visit, saying it has some of the dreamiest coastline views — a fiery claim if ever there was one. The parkland contains a mix of landscapes enmeshing history with nature, like a World War II military ship washed ashore, a 19th century lighthouse, and a Cypress Tree Tunnel leading onto an abandoned Art Deco radio station. But there's no doubt its nearly-desolate beaches take the cake for scenic backdrops, and the long, pale stretch of Limantour Beach is one of the best of them.
Located toward the middle of Drake's Bay, protected by the Point Reyes Headland and facing south, Limantour's soft-white sand stretches for miles, with the calmest surf you could imagine. You can drive to the protected shore's own parking lot or hike in via one of the park's easy trails. Home to long billed curlews, harbor seals, and gray whales during spring migration, this natural zoo is the perfect weekend day trip for young families and those who love wildlife spotting. It's just far enough from the city that it's often dismissed by visitors, but if you choose to incorporate it into your itinerary, you won't be disappointed.
How to enjoy a day at Limantour Beach
With more than 4 miles of sweeping Pacific coastline all its own, Limantour Beach can guarantee a full day of leisure and exploration, made more manageable through ample parking and public toilets just offshore. The Limantour Beach Trail is a moderately easy walk that takes you across a total trail length of about 5.4 miles, which takes just over an hour and a half to complete. Because of the sand, some Tripadvisor reviews note that it is not great for those with mobility issues, however, the beach also has a wheelchair accessible boardwalk (but it doesn't go all the way to the water). If a long walk on the beach is part of your plan, you can keep your eyes down, combing for shells, sea glass and driftwood along the way, or look to the horizon, watching for whales and harbor seals beyond the waves.
On sunny days, the flat sandbank makes the perfect ground on which to spread a blanket for sunbathing or a homemade picnic, accompanied by the gentle lapping of the tides. And though their temperature dips quite low (about 50 degrees Fahrenheit), those calm waters make for easy swimming, but very cold, conditions. Nearby, you might be able to spot birds nesting and feeding, including snowy egrets, great-blue herons, and osprey. And at the beach's far western tip where Limantour and Drakes Estuaries empty into the bay, you can catch more seals lazing in the sun.
Other ways to spend your day in Point Reyes National Seashore
Should you wish to take in more of Point Reyes' stunning coasts and grasslands, there's still 71,000 acres of parkland to explore. A quick stop at the Bear Valley Visitor Center when you arrive will help you get your grounding prior to entry, with a chance to check park maps, along with exhibits about its history, varied ecosystems, and common wildlife.
Drakes Beach, Limantour's neighbor to the west, is a beach with sandstone bluffs that remind visitors of England's Cliffs of Dover. You can also hike pathways through lush bushland to the estuaries' inlets on the Estero Trail via Muddy Hollow Trail, heading north right out of the Limantour Parking Lot. To the east, the Laguna Trail to Coast Trail Loop leads to the busier Santa Maria Beach and the Coast Campground where hikers can pitch a tent for $30 per night (as of this publication).
For more variety in your seascape adventure, you can venture west to the rough and windy Point Reyes Beach and headland or north within the park. Abbotts Lagoon hosts protected sand dunes, a rugged terrain that's home to rare species like the bright orange Myrtle's silverspot butterfly, red-legged frog, willow flycatcher, and western snowy plover. East of that, serene Tomales Bay has beautiful beaches and some of America's best oysters. The inlet is perfect for kayaking and both Hog Island Oyster Company and Tomales Bay Oyster Company have fresh farm-to-plate shellfish (a great addition to your Limantour picnic if you stop here on the way).