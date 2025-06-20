A High Desert Retreat In Arizona Blends Four-Season Beauty With Quirky Festivals And Mountain Views

To get to Prescott Valley by air, you'll most likely fly into Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport and rent a car to drive in. It's about 100 miles and can take less than two hours via Interstate 17 and AZ-69. On weekends, I-17 can be quite busy, especially during the summer months when Phoenix residents head north to escape the heat. There are also smaller regional airports in Prescott and nearby Flagstaff, with flights from larger cities, so it might be worth checking those out if you're looking for a closer option.

If you're taking a road trip to the Grand Canyon or other popular Arizona destinations, Prescott Valley is located just over two hours south, making it a great detour or stopover. While there are a few hotels and RV parks in Prescott Valley, vacation home rentals might be your best bet. We found cottages, cabins, and more traditional homes available on sites like Airbnb and Vrbo, with prices ranging from just over $100 per night to more than $700 at the time of this writing. If you can, look for a spot with a porch to soak in the views of the spectacular Bradshaw and Mingus Mountains, part of the Prescott National Forest that surrounds this community. The forest offers hiking, camping, biking, fishing, and off-highway vehicle (OHV) trails If OHV is something you're into, be sure to check out Peace Trail, the largest off-road loop trail in the United States. The main start is about three hours from Prescott Valley, but there are multiple ways to enjoy the trail.