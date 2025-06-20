A High Desert Retreat In Arizona Blends Four-Season Beauty With Quirky Festivals And Mountain Views
If breathtaking, wide-open skies, cooler summer temperatures, and outdoor adventures are on your vacation "must-haves" list, we've found the sweet spot in Central Arizona. With a laid-back feel, mountain views for days, and fun festivals and events, Prescott Valley is a great stop on your summer road trip through the Grand Canyon State. And while you may have heard of Prescott — a mountainous historic gem surrounded by national forest – this town about 15 miles away has a small-town feel with some big-city amenities. What's the difference between Prescott and Prescott Valley? Prescott (pronounced Pres-KITT by locals) is a historic town with western charm, while Prescott Valley is a younger, fast-growing community with a more modern vibe.
Because Arizona has such a diverse terrain, you can have a very different experience in this part of the state. Prescott Valley is in what's called a high desert, which means it's still quite dry but sits at a higher elevation. At 5,100 feet above sea level, the town enjoys temperatures on the cooler side in summer, especially in comparison to Phoenix and Tucson, where the urban heat island effect keeps the temperatures higher. The elevation also brings four seasons, including a mild winter. How does an average temperature of 57 degrees Fahrenheit in February sound? Prescott Valley is also a great home base for exploring nearby communities on short day trips.
Plan for fun in Prescott Valley
Outdoor adventures are available in this area year-round, including fishing at Fain Lake in Fain Park. This is a great spot for a picnic and a walk around the lake if fishing isn't your thing. A small waterfall flows here, creating a soothing sound as the water pours over the rocks. The park also has points of interest like historic mining equipment and the Chapel of the Valley, a sweet little brick building with eight antique stained-glass windows that overlooks the park. It's privately run but generally open on Tuesdays.
Prescott Valley loves a good celebration. The annual free Fourth of July event, "Red, White, and Boom," has a fun atmosphere and includes a spectacular fireworks show. During the summer, live performers take to the stage for the annual Summer Music Festival while food trucks, local artists, and vendors gather for the town's staple Prescott Valley Days. Seasonally, the people of Prescott Valley come together for the vibrant Spring Fair, the autumnal Harvest Festival, and the jolly Winter Spectacular. At Christmastime, Fain Park is lit up in style, creating a festive display called the "Valley of Lights" that you can drive through.
If you're looking for entertainment, check the event calendar at the Findlay Toyota Center, the town's 6,000-seat entertainment venue. Performers like comedian Jeff Dunham and singer Bonnie Raitt have brought their tours there. Other crowd-drawing activities like indoor arena football utilize the space well. The beautiful venue, owned by the Town of Prescott Valley, also hosts ice skating and hockey in the winter.
How to get to Prescott Valley
To get to Prescott Valley by air, you'll most likely fly into Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport and rent a car to drive in. It's about 100 miles and can take less than two hours via Interstate 17 and AZ-69. On weekends, I-17 can be quite busy, especially during the summer months when Phoenix residents head north to escape the heat. There are also smaller regional airports in Prescott and nearby Flagstaff, with flights from larger cities, so it might be worth checking those out if you're looking for a closer option.
If you're taking a road trip to the Grand Canyon or other popular Arizona destinations, Prescott Valley is located just over two hours south, making it a great detour or stopover. While there are a few hotels and RV parks in Prescott Valley, vacation home rentals might be your best bet. We found cottages, cabins, and more traditional homes available on sites like Airbnb and Vrbo, with prices ranging from just over $100 per night to more than $700 at the time of this writing. If you can, look for a spot with a porch to soak in the views of the spectacular Bradshaw and Mingus Mountains, part of the Prescott National Forest that surrounds this community. The forest offers hiking, camping, biking, fishing, and off-highway vehicle (OHV) trails If OHV is something you're into, be sure to check out Peace Trail, the largest off-road loop trail in the United States. The main start is about three hours from Prescott Valley, but there are multiple ways to enjoy the trail.