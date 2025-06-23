Arizona's 'Jewel In The Sonoran Desert' Is An Otherworldly Fantasy Castle That Must Be Booked In Advance

Known for its 40-foot saguaro cacti and picturesque hiking trails, the Sonoran Desert has inspired artists, writers, and outdoorsmen for generations. Phoenix, Arizona — nestled in the heart of the desert— was acquired by the United States in the 1880s after the Mexican-American War. The city grew exponentially throughout the 1920s thanks to the development of the Southern Pacific Railroad, and businesses of all kinds boomed. It wasn't long before Art Deco towers punctured the perpetually blue sky, and hotels welcomed tourists and traveling businessmen to the famous "oasis city."

Tovrea Castle was part of Phoenix's rapid expansion. Self-described as "a jewel in the Sonoran desert," it was financed by Italian businessman Alessio Carraro and completed in 1930. It still stands today, like a mirage in the heat, at the aptly-named Carraro Heights. The castle was intended to be one of the city's premier resort hotels, but the economy had other plans. After the onset of the Great Depression, Carraro sold it to the Tovrea family, who used the building as their private home until about 1970. The city purchased the otherworldly, abandoned castle in the 1990s, and it soon became a popular tourist destination — so popular, in fact, that you'll need to book tickets well in advance when planning your trip.