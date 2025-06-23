Arizona's 'Jewel In The Sonoran Desert' Is An Otherworldly Fantasy Castle That Must Be Booked In Advance
Known for its 40-foot saguaro cacti and picturesque hiking trails, the Sonoran Desert has inspired artists, writers, and outdoorsmen for generations. Phoenix, Arizona — nestled in the heart of the desert— was acquired by the United States in the 1880s after the Mexican-American War. The city grew exponentially throughout the 1920s thanks to the development of the Southern Pacific Railroad, and businesses of all kinds boomed. It wasn't long before Art Deco towers punctured the perpetually blue sky, and hotels welcomed tourists and traveling businessmen to the famous "oasis city."
Tovrea Castle was part of Phoenix's rapid expansion. Self-described as "a jewel in the Sonoran desert," it was financed by Italian businessman Alessio Carraro and completed in 1930. It still stands today, like a mirage in the heat, at the aptly-named Carraro Heights. The castle was intended to be one of the city's premier resort hotels, but the economy had other plans. After the onset of the Great Depression, Carraro sold it to the Tovrea family, who used the building as their private home until about 1970. The city purchased the otherworldly, abandoned castle in the 1990s, and it soon became a popular tourist destination — so popular, in fact, that you'll need to book tickets well in advance when planning your trip.
How to secure tickets to Tovrea Castle
Like the fairytale-like castles throughout Europe, Tovrea Castle looks like something out of a storybook. It sits on 44 acres, and tours include a tram ride through the extensive cactus gardens, which are home to several hundred saguaro and a few caretakers' houses. Inside the castle, there's period clothing on display, carefully crafted Art Deco light fixtures, and a study basement safe. "Tovrea Castle is a must-visit for those who are fascinated by early AZ history, not those who want a Disneyland experience," says one reviewer on TripAdvisor, adding, that the "only ride is in the tram that drives you around the property and up to the castle on top of the hill."
Securing tickets is a notoriously competitive process. Regular tours take place on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays between September and May, with admission priced at $22 per person. Tickets are distributed through a lottery system, and you'll need to enter your name several months in advance for a chance to win. The fall lottery, for instance, opens on June 1, and the spring lottery on October 1. Even then, there's no guarantee. As another TripAdvisor reviewer explains, "I tried unsuccessfully to get tickets twice through the lottery." Fortunately, there are other avenues to try. "After occasionally checking the website," the reviewer continues, "I lucked out and secured last-minute tickets." These occasionally become available due to cancellations and are priced at $25 per person. Tours proceed no matter the weather.
Traveling to Phoenix's hilltop 'jewel' and surrounding attractions
Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport is less than 2 miles from Tovrea Castle and about 5 miles from downtown Phoenix. Tovrea Castle is one of the first things visitors see when flying into the city, making it one of Phoenix's most distinct landmarks. While you're at the airport, take a moment to explore its mile-long fitness trail with unique desert, mountain, and city views. On a typical weekend night in December — wintertime is peak season in a town with notoriously hot summers — hotel rooms can range from around $200 to more than $600. Travel prices are generally cheaper in July and August, but be prepared for temperatures surpassing 100 degrees. What's more, Tovrea Castle closes its doors to guests between May and September, so plan accordingly if it's in your itinerary.
With the so-called "Valley of the Sun" known for its natural beauty, there will be no shortage of outdoor activities to choose from during your visit. Hidden canals in Phoenix provide miles of scenic paths and waterfalls, and the city maintains more than 200 miles of hiking trails. Echo Canyon, which is about 10 miles outside downtown Phoenix, is one of the most popular trails on Camelback Mountain, but the Cholla Trailhead is also nearby. Along your hike, be on the lookout for lizards and even rattlesnakes. There are also several spas nestled in Camelback's hills if you want a more relaxing experience.