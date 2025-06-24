Virginia's Secret Peninsula Neighborhood Is A Vibrant Community With Hidden Beaches And Waterfront Dining

While the words Chesapeake Bay may immediately bring the state of Maryland to mind, with its famous blue crabs and Old Bay seasoning, Virginia is an underrated destination to consider if you're looking for a bayfront paradise. With equal doses of historic charm, secret beaches, and delectable dining options, the neighborhood of Fort Monroe in Hampton ticks all the proverbial boxes.

In many ways, Fort Monroe's textured (and often dark) history is a quintessentially American story. Fort Monroe has been around for 400 years. Surrounded by water at the mouth of Chesapeake Bay, the peninsula it sits on, Old Point Comfort, was settled by English colonists operating under the Virginia Company of London. Due to its strategic location, it became a crucial military defense location against the Spanish. But previously, this was the Indigenous land of the Kecoughtan people, who were brutalized by the English on their arrival, as were the enslaved Africans who were brought over starting in 1619.

Fort Monroe continued to be a historical lightning rod throughout the intervening centuries, including as an important Civil War site, like this lively Kentucky city packed with Civil War history. The now-deactivated fort was designated as a National Monument in 2011. In the meantime, a vibrant neighborhood sprang up around it. Today, there's plenty to see and do in the secret peninsula of Fort Monroe, even for visitors who aren't history buffs. There are hidden beaches and quality dining with a waterfront view, and it's just 17 miles from Norfolk and its airport. You'll want to be sure to add this as a stop on your next Virginia summer road trip.