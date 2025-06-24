Virginia's Secret Peninsula Neighborhood Is A Vibrant Community With Hidden Beaches And Waterfront Dining
While the words Chesapeake Bay may immediately bring the state of Maryland to mind, with its famous blue crabs and Old Bay seasoning, Virginia is an underrated destination to consider if you're looking for a bayfront paradise. With equal doses of historic charm, secret beaches, and delectable dining options, the neighborhood of Fort Monroe in Hampton ticks all the proverbial boxes.
In many ways, Fort Monroe's textured (and often dark) history is a quintessentially American story. Fort Monroe has been around for 400 years. Surrounded by water at the mouth of Chesapeake Bay, the peninsula it sits on, Old Point Comfort, was settled by English colonists operating under the Virginia Company of London. Due to its strategic location, it became a crucial military defense location against the Spanish. But previously, this was the Indigenous land of the Kecoughtan people, who were brutalized by the English on their arrival, as were the enslaved Africans who were brought over starting in 1619.
Fort Monroe continued to be a historical lightning rod throughout the intervening centuries, including as an important Civil War site, like this lively Kentucky city packed with Civil War history. The now-deactivated fort was designated as a National Monument in 2011. In the meantime, a vibrant neighborhood sprang up around it. Today, there's plenty to see and do in the secret peninsula of Fort Monroe, even for visitors who aren't history buffs. There are hidden beaches and quality dining with a waterfront view, and it's just 17 miles from Norfolk and its airport. You'll want to be sure to add this as a stop on your next Virginia summer road trip.
Enjoy fresh seafood and culinary delights in Fort Monroe
As with other Virginia waterfront locales like the timeless port town of Urbanna or Deltaville (the "boating capital of the Chesapeake Bay"), seafood is the name of the game in Fort Monroe. For a casual meal of freshly-caught fish and seafood in an intimate setting, head to The Deadrise at Old Point Comfort Marina. Named for a type of boat that's traditionally used for fishing in the Chesapeake Bay, The Deadrise offers friendly service, vibrant ambiance, harborside views, and a menu spanning crab cakes to oyster po'boy sandwiches and beyond. Tables are walk-in only and first-come, first-served.
For a refreshing brew after a day of exploring or beaching, Oozlefinch Beers and Blending is your spot. Hopheads will love their range of unique beers – including their award-winning Lady Hefeweizen brew. But it's a great place for the whole family (canine family members, too). In warm weather, you can picnic on the lawn or enjoy a cold beer on the patio — and try your hand at a game of cornhole. In cold weather, warm up beside the fire pit. On some nights, there is a food truck for snacks here, too.
Hit the beach at Paradise Ocean Club or Outlook Beach
Beach bums will want to visit this hidden gem neighborhood in the summer to make the most of the balmy weather. During the summer season of May to September, Paradise Ocean Club, a former officers' club, is the perfect place to be: a day pass grants you beach access, beachfront meal service, the opportunity to rent a cabana, and access to volleyball, an Olympic-sized pool, and a kiddie pool. Stay until the evening to catch a local live band, karaoke night, or other musical event on the lineup.
For a more low-key or low-budget beach experience, make your way to Fort Monroe's public beach: Outlook Beach. It's open daily, with lifeguards on duty in season. This is a great spot to relax in the sun or take a dip in the water. Just be aware that dogs aren't permitted on the beach between mid-May and mid-September, so you'll have to wait until off-season to take Fido for a walk on the sand.