This Massachusetts Island Boardwalk Trail Offers Coastal Serenity, Accessibility, And Wildlife Views
If getting up close to nature is your thing, take a walk on the wild side with a stroll down the Hellcat Boardwalk Trail. You can find this winding pathway tucked away in the Parker River National Wildlife Refuge on Plum Island, a barrier island perched off the northern coast of Massachusetts.
Ambling along the 1.3-mile elevated boardwalk is one of the best ways to immerse yourself in the tranquil serenity of the protected sanctuary and the island at large. Established in 1941, Parker River National Wildlife Refuge spans more than 4,700 sweeping acres, encompassing the vast majority of the Plum Island's verdant lands. The refuge is home to more than 300 species of resident and migratory birds, making it one of the best birdwatching destinations in America. Not to mention its wide range of upland and wetland habitats, from maritime shrubs and forests to salt marshes and cranberry bogs, each with its own stunning views.
Best of all, the Hellcat Boardwalk Trail is fully accessible, putting it up there with some of the best hiking trails in America for wheelchair users. Originally constructed in the early 1970s, the walkway underwent a much-needed renovation in the fall of 2020, which included major improvements for accessibility. The result is a gentle waterfront pathway for visitors of all ages and abilities to enjoy.
Getting to the Hellcat Boardwalk Trail
The Hellcat Boardwalk Trail on Plum Island is located about 44 miles north of Boston, just off the coast of Newburyport. It can be accessed from the mainland via the Plum Island Bridge. If you're flying into the area, there are a few airports nearby. These include the Portsmouth International Airport (PSM) in New Hampshire, roughly 30 miles away, and the Boston Logan International Airport (BOS), which is only about 10 miles farther.
The wildlife refuge has a daily vehicle fee of $5, at the time of writing. However, if you arrive on foot or by bike, entry is only $2. Due to its sweeping size, the refuge has seven parking lots spread out across the island. The boardwalk trail is about 3.5 miles into the park, so the closest parking area is the Hellcat Parking Lot, which is lot four. You can't get to any of the beaches from the scenic pathway, so if you want to dip your toes in the sand, your best bet is to park in other areas that offer shoreline access, depending on the season. Keep in mind that dogs are not allowed in the refuge, and disturbing or feeding any of the wildlife is completely off limits.
To turn your visit into a getaway, there are many places to stay nearby. You can find a selection of private vacation rentals on the island, or opt to stay at the Blue – Inn on the Beach. The beachfront boutique hotel offers a range of coastal-inspired cottages, suites, and rooms. In addition to complimentary breakfast baskets, guests also receive free passes to Parker River National Wildlife Refuge. Talk about a win-win.
Exploring Plum Island
It's pretty easy to see why Plum Island is a popular destination among tourists. The beautifully diverse Parker River National Wildlife Refuge, which is open from sunrise to sunset, is certainly a major draw. But the island is also famed for its wild beach plums growing along the dunes, as well as its dazzling pink and purple sands hugging the ocean. The 11-mile stretch of paradise is without a doubt one of America's most incredible islands to explore anytime of year. "On or off season, worth a visit," one past Plum Island-goer raved on Tripadvisor. "It's always a pleasurable experience."
You can sunbathe or walk along the sands at Plum Island's three main beaches. Plum Island Beach is on the northern tip of the island and is just steps away from the historic Plum Island Lighthouse, which dates back to the late 1800s. Just shy of a mile away is Newbury Beach, which is the first beach you'll see when driving across the Plum Island Bridge. If you get hungry, you can grab a table at the Sunset Club Plum Island, a restaurant that serves a variety of seafood fare, from tuna poke to lobster rolls. Mad Martha's Island Cafe is also nearby and offers a variety of breakfast and lunch staples.
Last but certainly not least, you'll find the third beach on the southern tip of the island in the Sandy Point State Reservation coastal area, which spans almost 80 acres. Stage Island Pool is a nearby freshwater pool that's perfect for bird and wildlife watching.