This Massachusetts Island Boardwalk Trail Offers Coastal Serenity, Accessibility, And Wildlife Views

If getting up close to nature is your thing, take a walk on the wild side with a stroll down the Hellcat Boardwalk Trail. You can find this winding pathway tucked away in the Parker River National Wildlife Refuge on Plum Island, a barrier island perched off the northern coast of Massachusetts.

Ambling along the 1.3-mile elevated boardwalk is one of the best ways to immerse yourself in the tranquil serenity of the protected sanctuary and the island at large. Established in 1941, Parker River National Wildlife Refuge spans more than 4,700 sweeping acres, encompassing the vast majority of the Plum Island's verdant lands. The refuge is home to more than 300 species of resident and migratory birds, making it one of the best birdwatching destinations in America. Not to mention its wide range of upland and wetland habitats, from maritime shrubs and forests to salt marshes and cranberry bogs, each with its own stunning views.

Best of all, the Hellcat Boardwalk Trail is fully accessible, putting it up there with some of the best hiking trails in America for wheelchair users. Originally constructed in the early 1970s, the walkway underwent a much-needed renovation in the fall of 2020, which included major improvements for accessibility. The result is a gentle waterfront pathway for visitors of all ages and abilities to enjoy.