An Adventure Park In The Navajo Nation Leads Novice Climbers Through Slot Canyons And Stone Cathedrals

Even if you think you don't know what a slot canyon is, you know what a slot canyon is. The deep and narrow clefts have popped up in movies over the years, like 2010's "127 Hours" and sci-fi shows in need of weird, otherworldly landscapes, along with plenty of other stretches of the American Southwest. But out of all of the U.S. slot canyons across Utah, Nevada, and Arizona, it's Antelope Canyon in the Navajo Nation that receives the most attention for its softly curved, striated sandstone that glows golden-reddish when the sun cuts just right. Antelope Canyon attracted over 1 million domestic and international tourists in 2023 alone. Some tourists jog along the canyon's bottom, some line up for the perfect picture, and some daring few climb down from the top. That's where Antelope Ridge Adventure Park comes into play.

Antelope Ridge Adventure Park lets people do what they wished they could do the first time they set eyes on Antelope Canyon: rappel, climb, and even walk along its sheer inner walls. The park's via ferrata tour offers safe, fully harnessed and helmeted canyon descents for guests of all skill levels and even children 9 years old and up. Would-be guests book online, dress appropriately, and show up on time, then Antelope Ridge Adventure Park takes it from there. The only caveat is that visitors must be physically fit enough to climb the canyon's metal rungs and slender enough to fit through spaces 12 inches wide. Otherwise, you can still see Antelope Canyon via one of the area's other, numerous tours and enjoy every other tourist hotspot within striking distance, including the Grand Canyon, less than 2.5 hours away by car.