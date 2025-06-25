Utah's Small But Wildly Adventurous City Is A Scenic Gateway To The State's National Parks And Desert Trails
Hurricane, Utah (also called Hurricane City), boasts a bold, adventurous name, and despite it's small size, the city lives up to it. Just 22 miles from Zion's uncrowded "other" entrance and a gateway to breathtaking canyons, trails, vistas, and camping, Hurricane isn't far from adventure. With other outdoor gems like Sand Hollow State Park and vibrant trails around Gooseberry Mesa in the nearby St. George, Hurricane is brimming with iconic landscapes and hidden parks to explore.
Getting to Hurricane is mostly straightforward, thanks to its location off Interstate 15. For those flying in from the nearest international airport, Harry Reid International Airport, it's a straight shot for two hours and 15 minutes on that highway. Further north, public transportation runs an over five-hour route from Salt Lake City to the nearby city of Washington, Utah, for those who aren't interested in driving themselves. Car rental service is available in the nearby St. George and major hubs like Salt Lake City, Phoenix, and Denver also fly into the St. George Regional Airport, just 28 minutes southwest of Hurricane.
Once in town, brace for category-five adventures, from riding off-highway vehicles down the Sand Hollow State Park dunes to splashing in the oasis of Toquerville Falls in St. George. Craving an eerie adventure? Just 22 miles from Hurricane, outside of Zion, is Utah's once-thriving settlement and abandoned ghost town with cinematic notoriety. In between adventures or at the end of the day, Hurricane offers "hometown" restaurants, quaint cafes, and local charm –– the perfect storm for an idyllic weekend getaway.
Lodging, restaurants, and shopping in Hurricane, Utah
Hurricane is the ultimate base camp for adventurers looking to experience the surrounding state and national parks, trails, and desert scenery, but Hurricane offers plenty for visitors within its city limits as well. Hurricane has a selection of affordably priced hotels and motels (many with four and five-star reviews) from under $100 per night. Even more unique resort stays like the Sand Hollow Resort and its top-ranked golf course that looks like it's been carved into the red rock landscape have junior suite rooms from $140 per night.
Hurricane's local vendors are part of the small-town charm. Southern Utah Market on State Street in Hurricane is a unique little retailer that showcases local sellers and their artisanal and handmade goods. If you're in the area on Sundays, the storefront turns into an open-air market. Down the road from Hurricane, Fort Zion is a quirky gift shop built to mimic a Wild West town with a petting zoo, trading post, and restaurant.
Every good adventure starts with a freshly brewed cup of coffee, and if you're starting that adventure in Hurricane, you've got a few options, but they all come with one thing: spectacular views. River Rock Roasting Company is on the edge of the Basalt Canyon in the neighboring La Verkin, Utah, offering artisan roasted coffee and stunning canyon panoramas. Hurricane's Main Street Cafe offers a family-owned feel where you can relax with an espresso and classic breakfast on the cafe's lush patio.
Hurricane, Utah's scenic trails and local adventures
The small city of Hurricane, Utah, is in the eye of South Utah's desert landscapes and outdoor recreation, from the red-sand beach at the underrated state park near Zion to an ATV tour at the Coral Pink Sand Dunes. To gear up for a Hurricane adventure, Over the Edge has a location right in town with mountain bikes to buy and rent and experts on local trail information. The Southern Utah Adventure Center in Hurricane also provides UTVs, boats, and jet ski rentals.
An underrated state park with otherworldly scenery like Zion but without the crowds awaits less than 40 minutes west of Hurricane. Snow Canyon State Park offers caves on the roughly 3.6-mile Scout Cave Trail and lava tubes on the 1.8-mile Butterfly Trail. Visitors can also see petrified dunes on the 1.2-mile Petrified Dunes Trail or take on challenging hiking trails like the 17.4-mile difficult Gecko to Gila Trail.
For a reprieve from the Utah desert, Quail Creek State Park offers easy-going water recreation like paddleboarding, kayaking, and swimming. Just over 9 miles from Hurricane near St. George, the 600-acre Quail Creek Reservoir offers warm water (some of the warmest in the state), perfect for a day of relaxation. Hurricane's strategic location makes it an easy gateway to Zion and Bryce Canyon National Parks, a handful of Utah state parks, and even the North Rim of the Grand Canyon. Wherever you roam, Hurricane is the launchpad for the perfect Southern Utah adventure.