Utah's Small But Wildly Adventurous City Is A Scenic Gateway To The State's National Parks And Desert Trails

Hurricane, Utah (also called Hurricane City), boasts a bold, adventurous name, and despite it's small size, the city lives up to it. Just 22 miles from Zion's uncrowded "other" entrance and a gateway to breathtaking canyons, trails, vistas, and camping, Hurricane isn't far from adventure. With other outdoor gems like Sand Hollow State Park and vibrant trails around Gooseberry Mesa in the nearby St. George, Hurricane is brimming with iconic landscapes and hidden parks to explore.

Getting to Hurricane is mostly straightforward, thanks to its location off Interstate 15. For those flying in from the nearest international airport, Harry Reid International Airport, it's a straight shot for two hours and 15 minutes on that highway. Further north, public transportation runs an over five-hour route from Salt Lake City to the nearby city of Washington, Utah, for those who aren't interested in driving themselves. Car rental service is available in the nearby St. George and major hubs like Salt Lake City, Phoenix, and Denver also fly into the St. George Regional Airport, just 28 minutes southwest of Hurricane.

Once in town, brace for category-five adventures, from riding off-highway vehicles down the Sand Hollow State Park dunes to splashing in the oasis of Toquerville Falls in St. George. Craving an eerie adventure? Just 22 miles from Hurricane, outside of Zion, is Utah's once-thriving settlement and abandoned ghost town with cinematic notoriety. In between adventures or at the end of the day, Hurricane offers "hometown" restaurants, quaint cafes, and local charm –– the perfect storm for an idyllic weekend getaway.