Virginia's Most Underrated Beach Hides Beside A Historic Fort With Bay Views And Renowned Seafood
What comes to mind when you think of Virginia's beaches? Perhaps it's Sandbridge, one of the United States' most underrated beach vacation destinations, or the bustling boardwalks of Virginia Beach. Tucked quietly along the Chesapeake Bay lies a hidden jewel that you've likely never heard of or visited before: Outlook Beach. Nestled beside the historic Fort Monroe in Hampton, this can't-miss beach offers a rare fusion of rich history, natural beauty, and mouthwatering seafood, all without the heavy crowds that can put a serious damper on your sunbathing or splashing.
Outlook Beach is a tranquil stretch of sand that feels worlds away from the more commercialized coastal spots. Best of all, it poses no threat to the pocketbook, and you can easily drop by whenever your schedule allows. In fact, Outlook Beach offers free admission and is open daily from sunrise to sunset, with swimmers, sunbathers, and nature lovers alike finding it an ideal place to unwind after a busy day working or exploring. With lifeguards patrolling the southern section in select months, it's a well-kept secret that's both safe and accessible.
The beach's enviable location ensures close proximity to calm waters that are ideal for kayaking or taking a refreshing dip. Indeed, early risers are rewarded with breathtaking sunrises over the bay, while the soft sands invite long, leisurely walks as the evening begins to wind down. Unlike more crowded beaches, Outlook Beach maintains a tranquil atmosphere, making it a great choice for families, couples, or solo travelers seeking a quiet escape.
Savor seafood and more in Outlook Beach
No beach day is complete on an empty stomach. It's a good thing, then, that much like the vibrant Louisiana region of Northshore, Outlook Beach delivers remarkably on this front with some of the best seafood in the region. Just a short walk or drive from the sand, you'll find The Deadrise, a cozy waterfront restaurant situated at the Old Point Comfort Marina. Lauded for its fresh, locally sourced seafood, The Deadrise serves up mouth-watering dishes like seafood nachos, crab-stuffed flounder, and fish tacos, all with stellar views of the bay. But don't take our word for it: Outlook Beach has 4.3 user rating on Tripadvisor, with users claiming it's as good a place to go for a date as it is for outings with friends.
For a more casual bite, Firehouse Coffee 1881 offers a variety of breakfast and lunch options in a restored firehouse. Delight your palate with a sandwich, smoothie, or specialty coffee drink like the Dirty Chai. If you're in the mood for a stronger drink, Oozlefinch Beers & Blending is a local craft brewery recognized for its boozy sodas and crafty lagers, perfect for cooling off after a day in the sun. While there, check out the impressive bar that boasts wood reclaimed from a local mansion, helping to deliver a refreshingly rustic vibe.
Whether you're longing for a seafood feast or a laid-back drink with a view, the culinary scene around Outlook Beach adds another layer of charm to this already captivating destination. So next time you're planning a coastal getaway, bypass the crowds and discover the quiet magic of Outlook Beach.
Outlook Beach puts history and recreation at your fingertips
If you're looking for the largest stone fort on American land, look no further. Fort Monroe, completed in 1834 and named for President James Monroe, played a pivotal role during the Civil War as a Union stronghold in Confederate territory. The area was vulnerable to attack during the War of 1812, which prompted President James Madison to get the ball rolling on construction. A slew of historic events have taken place nearby, from Captain John Smith's disembarking to the first landing of Africans in the New World. You can even look beyond the history with a fishing pier, marina, park, shops, and restaurants that offer plenty for everyone to do.
Be sure to explore the Fort Monroe Seawall Trail, a 3.6-mile path that winds along the water's edge. Take in panoramic views of the bay and enjoy glimpses of the fort's eye-catching architecture. The trail makes a great place for jogging, walking, or birdwatching. Interpretive markers along the way shed light on the area's past, making it a meaningful experience for casual visitors and history buffs alike. Dogs are welcome so long as they are properly leashed. Planning to visit Abingdon, an underrated mountain town with an award-winning food scene, eventually? If you're traveling in the fall and also yearn to walk or bike through a tunnel of fall color, then the historic Virginia Creeper Trail is a must-do.
For those flying in, Norfolk International Airport is the closest major airport, located about half an hour from Outlook Beach. Alternatively, Richmond International Airport is about an hour and 15 minutes away, but it affords more flight options.