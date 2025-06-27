This Connecticut Lake's Postcard-Perfect Swim Beach Is A Simple Train Ride Away From New York City
New York City has a number of nearby summer destinations. While overcrowding, lack of public transport, and exorbitant prices can make these trips cumbersome, there are certainly some well-kept secret beaches near New York City, including Connecticut's largest lake, Candlewood Lake.
Candlewood Lake Town Park is a short train ride north of the city in Danbury, Connecticut. Metro-North Railroad trains from Grand Central Station and Harlem travel to Danbury every hour or two, usually taking slightly over two hours for the journey. Grand Central Station is an attraction of its own, but also a gateway to the greater metropolitan area. If you prefer to drive, the ride from Midtown Manhattan to Connecticut features scenic views through Westchester County and the Long Island Sound.
The town park consists of 11 acres of scenic lake views, picnic areas, and a lifeguard-monitored beach offering easy access to warming waters. At the start of the season the lake hovers around 70 degrees Fahrenheit and can get as high as 78 in peak summer, making it a perfect oasis for a full day of swimming. The park itself opens May 1 each year, and lifeguards are on duty during summer months. Non-residents must pay a daily fee of $19 for adults and $13 for children in order to enjoy the space during summer months. While they do have a concession stand on-site, the area also offers a number of exciting dining options.
Where to eat and what to do around Candlewood Lake
While the swim beach at town park is a perfect summer getaway, Candlewood offers many other attractions. Candlewood's shores span five towns in western Connecticut, and the park's home is in the area's most populated city. Within 2 miles, visitors can enjoy the diverse diner menus at Elmer's or New Holiday Diner, upscale barbecue at The Cue Restaurant, or the famed wings at T.K.'s American Cafe. Danbury is also home to a railway museum showcasing historical locomotives, a theater and music venue at Western Connecticut's campus, and one of the largest malls in New England. One of the town's other tourist destinations is Stew Leonard's, the "Disneyland of Grocery Stores" — the largest dairy store in the world, it's just over a mile and a half from the town park. The store features mascots, animantronics, and a seasonal petting zoo, in addition to a robust selection of fresh and prepared foods.
Other aquatic activities are also abundant in the Candlewood area. The lake itself is full of bass, trout, and other fish and has a number of boat rental opportunities for visitors. It is also a short drive from major rivers, other lakes, and more attractions. The Housatonic River, one of Candlewood's water sources, flows through New Milford on the lake's northern tip. Along the Housatonic River Gorge, you can see romantic and scenic views in Lover's Leap State Park — including pristine hiking trails, and historic bridges. The river is dammed in Southbury, Connecticut, where bald eagles are abundant. Bordering Danbury to the south, is historic Ridgefield, Connecticut, packed with more dining options, theaters, and scenic country roads. The entire area offers a perfect summer getaway with convenient access from New York City, and diverse options between dining and leisure.