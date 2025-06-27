This Connecticut Lake's Postcard-Perfect Swim Beach Is A Simple Train Ride Away From New York City

New York City has a number of nearby summer destinations. While overcrowding, lack of public transport, and exorbitant prices can make these trips cumbersome, there are certainly some well-kept secret beaches near New York City, including Connecticut's largest lake, Candlewood Lake.

Candlewood Lake Town Park is a short train ride north of the city in Danbury, Connecticut. Metro-North Railroad trains from Grand Central Station and Harlem travel to Danbury every hour or two, usually taking slightly over two hours for the journey. Grand Central Station is an attraction of its own, but also a gateway to the greater metropolitan area. If you prefer to drive, the ride from Midtown Manhattan to Connecticut features scenic views through Westchester County and the Long Island Sound.

The town park consists of 11 acres of scenic lake views, picnic areas, and a lifeguard-monitored beach offering easy access to warming waters. At the start of the season the lake hovers around 70 degrees Fahrenheit and can get as high as 78 in peak summer, making it a perfect oasis for a full day of swimming. The park itself opens May 1 each year, and lifeguards are on duty during summer months. Non-residents must pay a daily fee of $19 for adults and $13 for children in order to enjoy the space during summer months. While they do have a concession stand on-site, the area also offers a number of exciting dining options.