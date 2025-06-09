The Most Dangerous Animals You Might See In Italy (And What To Do If You Cross Paths)

In the summer, the waters around the beaches of the Mediterranean, Adriatic, and Tyrrhenian seas, whether at popular destinations like Monte Argentario or Italy's more underrated beaches, become infested with jellyfish. Overfishing has eliminated many of these cnidarians' natural predators, so tourists are left to deal with the environmental fallout in the form of stings, especially in the deeper waters off sheltered rocky bays and coves.

Among the several species of jellyfish (medusa in Italian), the most common is Pelagia noctiluca, a small, almost translucent jellyfish. This species is responsible for most stings. While larger species tend to float alone, noctiluca forms large aggregations called "blooms" due to their reproductive cycles. This makes it especially dangerous because if you are swimming through an area with noctiluca, you might find yourself completely surrounded.

Seeing jellyfish in itself is not a reason to exit the water. Some, like the blue lung jellyfish, are quite beautiful, and you can admire them from afar. But if there are many jellyfish, especially colonies of Pelagia noctiluca, turn back the way you came and swim somewhere else or get out of the water, lest you find yourself surrounded. If you are unsure, look for a purple flag, which indicates the presence of jellyfish or other potentially dangerous animals like sea snakes. People might also warn you of their own accord. If you are stung, stay calm, get out of the water, and seek first aid. This is where knowing some basic Italian phrases relating to the beach is handy. If you are at what Italians call an "equipped beach" (spiaggia attrezzata), ask the lifeguard (bagnino) for help, saying "mi ha punto una medusa." If not, Italian medical service Pyllola provides an eight-step treatment plan for the acute phase of the sting if first aid is not immediately available.