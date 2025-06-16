Arizona's High-Elevation Town Is A Desert Escape With Cool Temps, Lakeside Bliss, And Endless Trails
Vast desert landscapes and extreme heat are often the first thoughts that come to mind when visitors think of Arizona. However, the Grand Canyon State is also home to 194 mountain ranges across its nearly 114,000 square miles, where you'll experience cooler temperatures, scenic views, and quaint communities such as Flagstaff, a charming Arizona destination that's surprisingly one of America's snowiest towns. Less than two hours to the south, Payson is another high-elevation town offering lakeside pleasure and countless trails to explore the surrounding landscape.
Payson, with a population of nearly 17,000 people and an elevation of 5,000 feet, is known as the gateway to the Mogollon Rim, a 200-mile escarpment (defined as a slope or area where the elevation changes suddenly) where the Colorado Plateau meets the world's largest continuous Ponderosa pine forest. Originally known as Green Valley, the town was famous for logging, ranching, and mining. The name was changed in 1884 to honor former Illinois Senator Louis Edward Payson, who led the post office at the time. The Western heritage is still alive today as home to Payson Rodeo, the world's oldest continuous rodeo, which also began in 1884.
Payson's high elevation will have you immediately experience cooler temperatures than Phoenix's metropolitan area for an ideal desert escape. The region's summer temps stay in around 70 degrees Fahrenheit, peaking in the low 90s in July. Winter tends to be on the colder side, dipping as low as 25 degrees Fahrenheit in December. Stop by the visitor center on the historic Main Street to learn about Payson, the Rim Region's largest town, and its surrounding area, which includes Pine-Strawberry, Arizona's cozy twin mountain towns, approximately 22 miles away.
Hit a hiking trail in Payson, Arizona
The Payson Area Trails System (PATS) contains more than 20 miles of intersecting and connecting routes to explore. The American Gulch trail features North, South, and Loop paths to follow. The 0.5-mile Loop is easily accessible from Main Street, while the North and South options start from outside of town. A long but easy option is the 3.2-mile Monument Peak Loop Trail, used by hikers and riders who traverse varying terrain along the base of Monument Peak.
The 8.8-mile Horton Creek Trail is one of the most challenging in the Payson area, with a 2,450-foot elevation gain and diverse terrain. It's advisable to have a map, start early, carry sufficient water, and stick to Payson's prime hiking months of April to November. The nearby Tonto National Forest features an additional 900 miles of trails, including the must-see Arizona state park with the world's largest natural travertine bridge and stunning trails, 14 miles away.
You can warm up for hiking when you fly into Phoenix's Sky Harbor International Airport, which features a mile-long "fitness trail" offering unique desert, mountain, and city views. Ideally, you'll want a car to head out for 83 miles on the stunningly scenic Arizona Route 87 (also known as the Beeline Highway), where you'll want to stop and enjoy the landscapes. There are airport shuttle options from Phoenix to Payson, and the Beeline Bus of Arizona, which runs around the city of Payson for those without their own wheels.
Enjoy some lakeside bliss and a longer stay in Payson
When it's time for some lakeside bliss, the main attraction is the 43-acre Green Valley Park, known as the "Jewel of Payson" and home to three lakes. There are 3.8 miles of walking paths, a boat ramp, picnic areas, and fishing opportunities. For a taste of history, the Rim Country Historical Museum and Zane Grey Cabin can be toured. You can also venture to eight other Mogollon Rim region lakes within driving distance of Payson. The easiest to reach from town is Woods Canyon Lake, which sits at a 7,500-foot elevation and offers boat rentals, a scenic trail, and fishing across its 55 acres. For a more remote experience, the 150-acre Willow Springs Lake is about 30 miles from Payson, inside a forested area where you'll need your own boat to hit the water.
Payson is chock-full of options for those wanting to stay longer, including the full-service resort, Kohl's Ranch Lodge, complete with family-friendly amenities. Other hotel options include the Majestic Mountain and Rim Country inns, or you can book one of Tripadvisor's top picks for cabin rentals in Payson. Camping enthusiasts and RV-goers can reside at the year-round Payson Campground and RV Resort, the Houston Mesa Campground, or the Christopher Creek Campground within the nearby Tonto National Forest.