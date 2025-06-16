Arizona's High-Elevation Town Is A Desert Escape With Cool Temps, Lakeside Bliss, And Endless Trails

Vast desert landscapes and extreme heat are often the first thoughts that come to mind when visitors think of Arizona. However, the Grand Canyon State is also home to 194 mountain ranges across its nearly 114,000 square miles, where you'll experience cooler temperatures, scenic views, and quaint communities such as Flagstaff, a charming Arizona destination that's surprisingly one of America's snowiest towns. Less than two hours to the south, Payson is another high-elevation town offering lakeside pleasure and countless trails to explore the surrounding landscape.

Payson, with a population of nearly 17,000 people and an elevation of 5,000 feet, is known as the gateway to the Mogollon Rim, a 200-mile escarpment (defined as a slope or area where the elevation changes suddenly) where the Colorado Plateau meets the world's largest continuous Ponderosa pine forest. Originally known as Green Valley, the town was famous for logging, ranching, and mining. The name was changed in 1884 to honor former Illinois Senator Louis Edward Payson, who led the post office at the time. The Western heritage is still alive today as home to Payson Rodeo, the world's oldest continuous rodeo, which also began in 1884.

Payson's high elevation will have you immediately experience cooler temperatures than Phoenix's metropolitan area for an ideal desert escape. The region's summer temps stay in around 70 degrees Fahrenheit, peaking in the low 90s in July. Winter tends to be on the colder side, dipping as low as 25 degrees Fahrenheit in December. Stop by the visitor center on the historic Main Street to learn about Payson, the Rim Region's largest town, and its surrounding area, which includes Pine-Strawberry, Arizona's cozy twin mountain towns, approximately 22 miles away.