The Best-Preserved Meteorite Crater On Earth Is A Wild Arizona Must-See Just Minutes From The Old Route 66

Those who've poked along the old, cross-country Route 66 through the American Southwest in Arizona might have accidentally driven by, or perhaps spotted, what looks like a giant, bowl-shaped hole in the ground near Flagstaff. This isn't the much more massive Chicxulub impact crater left over from the asteroid that obliterated the dinosaurs 66 million years ago and paved the way for us bipedal, hairless apes — that impact crater is located in Chicxulub, Mexico, on the northern coast of the Yucatán Peninsula. Its stateside cousin near Route 66 dates to the much more recent past of 50,000 years ago and might not have caused a global extinction event, but it did leave behind an awe-inspiring natural landmark: the Barringer Meteor Crater, or just Meteor Crater.

Located between Winslow and Flagstaff, just a short drive off of I-40, Meteor Crater is a fully visible, out-in-the-open fingerprint of cosmic power. Officially a National Natural Landmark of the United States since 1967, but under the private ownership of The Barringer Crater Company, Meteor Crater was formed from a meteor impact equaling 2.5 million tons of TNT. By comparison, the nuclear bomb that struck Hiroshima towards the end of World War II in 1945 struck with a force equaling 20,000 tons of TNT.

The result is a stunning sight, perfect for easy-accessible scientific research. It also comes with an attached Barringer Space Museum that offers guided tours around the crater's rim and has kid-friendly and educational activities like a 4D theater. The whole location is also a stone's throw away from loads of other southwestern U.S. tourist hotspots like the Grand Canyon, the Painted Desert, Petrified Forest National Park, Sedona, and more.