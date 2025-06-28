Arizona's Desert Town Of Luxury Resorts Glows With Cactus-Lined Trails, Golf Courses, And Spa Escapes

Arizona has no shortage of picturesque cactus-filled trails and spa resorts offering a uniquely healing experience, such as this one in Sedona. Paradise Valley, nestled between the larger cities of Phoenix and Scottsdale, is considered the state's most expensive towns. It offers a small high-end selection of escapes all on its own, more than making up for what it lacks in shopping centers and entertainment. In fact, Paradise Valley leaves that to its neighbors and instead provides the golf and wellness that has attracted celebrity residents such as Muhammad Ali and Stevie Nicks.

Home prices in this city start in the millions and can go over $50 million. Even so, this area of land between the beauty of the Camelback and Mummy mountains, has outdoor enthusiasts flocking there to live and vacation. Although breathtaking views beckon in the natural areas of Paradise Valley, the weather is not always as welcoming. The average daily high in the area is 104 degrees Fahrenheit in July, and can go down to 36 degrees Fahrenheit in January. The indoor luxury resorts and spa sanctuaries are ideal for these times. Speaking of luxury accommodation, at the time of this writing, Ritz-Carlton is building a brand new resort in the area with plenty of luxurious rooms and available wellness treatments. While an opening date has not been announced, it is currently set for completion in early 2026 with the backdrop of none other than Arizona's underrated Camelback Mountain.