Arizona's Desert Town Of Luxury Resorts Glows With Cactus-Lined Trails, Golf Courses, And Spa Escapes
Arizona has no shortage of picturesque cactus-filled trails and spa resorts offering a uniquely healing experience, such as this one in Sedona. Paradise Valley, nestled between the larger cities of Phoenix and Scottsdale, is considered the state's most expensive towns. It offers a small high-end selection of escapes all on its own, more than making up for what it lacks in shopping centers and entertainment. In fact, Paradise Valley leaves that to its neighbors and instead provides the golf and wellness that has attracted celebrity residents such as Muhammad Ali and Stevie Nicks.
Home prices in this city start in the millions and can go over $50 million. Even so, this area of land between the beauty of the Camelback and Mummy mountains, has outdoor enthusiasts flocking there to live and vacation. Although breathtaking views beckon in the natural areas of Paradise Valley, the weather is not always as welcoming. The average daily high in the area is 104 degrees Fahrenheit in July, and can go down to 36 degrees Fahrenheit in January. The indoor luxury resorts and spa sanctuaries are ideal for these times. Speaking of luxury accommodation, at the time of this writing, Ritz-Carlton is building a brand new resort in the area with plenty of luxurious rooms and available wellness treatments. While an opening date has not been announced, it is currently set for completion in early 2026 with the backdrop of none other than Arizona's underrated Camelback Mountain.
Easy-to-get-to Paradise Valley resorts that highlight outdoor activities
It's not difficult to travel to Paradise Valley, Arizona. Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport is about 20 minutes away and the Tucson International Airport is just over two hours. Private planes can also land in the Scottsdale Airport, which is only 9 miles away. From there, you can reach your resort in around 20 minutes. Planning well in advance for your trip to the area is necessary in February and March, when Major League Baseball sends 15 teams to the Phoenix area to participate in the Cactus League.
If you are looking for a large hotel with something for all members of the family, the JW Marriott Camelback Inn Resort and Spa recently underwent a $12.5 million renovation. The updated hotel now includes private pools in some of the suites, improvements to the trails, and an 18-hole championship golf course. You can also find golf at Mountain Shadows, which offers a par-3 18-hole short course on the property. Mountain Shadows also has an adults-only pool with cabanas and daybeds for when you need to rest and relax after an active day.
You can easily access 16 popular trails for hiking and mountain biking from all the Paradise Valley resorts. These cactus-lined desert trails range from easy to hard. Pay attention to the ratings, especially in the summer months when the heat makes the trails more treacherous. Cholla Trail, for example, can turn into one of the most dangerous hikes in Arizona during the summer time.
Luxury wellness and more things to do in Paradise Valley
Along with activities such as tennis and pickleball to keep you in shape, the Sanctuary Camelback Mountain Resort has a world-class spa. In fact, it was the 2024 winner of "Arizona's Best Day Spa" by World Spa Awards. The resort's Sanctuary Spa will have you in full relaxation with zen meditation and reflection gardens. Asian-inspired treatments, such as Immersive Watsu, Sound Bowl Fusion, and Zen Shiatsu, are the highlight here.
Andaz Scottsdale Resort & Bungalows also brings a unique aspect to its spa. It has an onsite apothecary where trained consultants blend essential oils that fit your wellness needs. For a total mind and body experience, you can book "The Mindful Journey: A Self-Guided Retreat." At $1,000, you get a three-day spa experience which, according to Andaz Resort, is said to "awaken a deeper sense of self through art, nature, exercise, and community."
Another way to escape the Arizona heat is to take a trip to Paradise Valley's El Chorro Lodge. Designed to look like a Mexican villa, this spot has quite a history as its visitors included dignitaries and actors such as Clark Gable and Milton Berle. The restaurant has been around since 1937 and serves international dishes. Make sure not to leave without trying the famous sticky buns.