An Affordable Texas Town Just Outside Of Dallas Is Full Of World-Class Family Fun And Serene Green Spaces
Conveniently located just 15 minutes from Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport, midway between the cities of Dallas and Fort Worth, Grand Prairie is quickly gaining recognition as a family-friendly and budget-conscious destination in Texas. With extensive indoor and outdoor activities, fun events, and world-class attractions, this underrated Texas town offers an affordable vacation experience in any season.
To plan your stay, rest assured that there is no shortage of convenient accommodations, with mid-range options from many hotel chains, including pet-friendly rooms. Budget-style suites with kitchenettes are excellent for families seeking cost-effective meal solutions. There are over 100 vacation home listings in the area, and many include swimming pools and laundry facilities. For the outdoor adventurers, Loyd Park, nestled on the shore of Joe Pool Lake, offers affordable campsites, cabins, and "luxury" yurts. If you plan to bring an RV, there are concrete sites available at Traders Village, which offers access to a pool, convenience store, laundry and shower facilities, plus a dog park.
A car is generally ideal for your Grand Prairie vacation, and all major rental agencies have hubs in the area, which may be a cost-saving solution to renting at the airport. Alternatively, the City of Grand Prairie has recently launched a shared ride service available on demand (during specific hours of service), and all major ride-sharing services operate in the area.
Must-do family-friendly activities in Grand Prairie
Recently ranked No. 3 on the list of Best Indoor Water Parks by readers of USA Today, Grand Prairie's Epic Waters Indoor Water Park boasts 80,000 square feet of water-inspired fun in a climate-controlled environment. This water park sits within Epic Center, a 172-acre complex with dining, hotels, live music, a 66,000-square-foot climbing center, and a Vegas-style fountain with nightly light show. After making a big splash at the park, you'll have plenty more to see and do.
For even more family fun, prepare for the weird and wacky at Ripley's Believe It or Not Museum, or cheer on a live match at one of the nation's few Major League Cricket stadiums, Grand Prairie Stadium. However, these are just a few of the many experiences and attractions you can explore while in town. Many of these experiences also regularly offer online discount codes to help stretch your vacation budget further.
Fancy some shopping? Traders Village, a 120-acre sprawl, offers something for everyone in the family. Buy or trade for bargain-priced treasures among the 3,500 vendors at this weekend flea market, often touted as No. 1 in America. Buyers looking to flex their money-saving haggling skills will welcome the chance to negotiate. For as little as $14.99 per person (at the time of this writing), you can add a full day of thrill rides to your visit or catch a live music performance.
Green spaces in the heart of North Texas
It's hard to imagine the lush green spaces of Grand Prairie are just 13 miles from the dense buzz of downtown Dallas. Spend lazy days on the sandy shore of Joe Pool Lake at Loyd Park, or explore the wooded areas on foot or horseback. Designed as a 1.2-mile loop, Loyd Park Loop Trail is one of the easiest multi-use trails. Since Grand Prairie is located in the Blackland Prairie ecological area of Texas, the wooded area is full of tall-growing native grasses shaded by native pecan trees, cedar elms, and assorted oaks. Almost 50 miles of paved trails offer bikers an opportunity to spot native North Texas wildlife, including osprey, songbirds, beaver, possum, and coyote. This free activity is a win for lovers of both flora and fauna.
Go beyond the shore and rent a kayak or canoe to explore some of the best American paddling trails in Grand Prairie. At the time of this writing, costs average about $35 for a two-hour, two-person kayak rental and include life vests. Minimal current makes this an excellent opportunity for paddling novices. Further develop your skills by booking a guided trip or instruction with one of the many outfitters on the lakefront. The lake also has a decent population of white and largemouth bass and crappie for those looking to cast a line from the shore.