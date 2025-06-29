Situated In Virginia's Blue Ridge Mountains Is An Underrated College Town With Riverside Charm And Beauty

Take a peek into Virginia's Blue Ridge Mountains and you'll discover many hidden gems perfect for spending a weekend — and college towns in which to spend a fun four years! Along with Charlottesville, a lively college town with a great wine scene, and Blacksburg, a funky town bursting with art and cafes, you'll find the charming riverside city of Radford. Radford is home to Radford University and is situated along the twisting and turning New River, one of the state's premier outdoor playgrounds. The city flies under the radar when it comes to both its quality of education and the quality of nearby outdoor experiences, with its beautiful and walkable main street at the heart of the city's shopping, dining, and outdoor experiences.

Radford started as a small ferry settlement in the late 18th century after William Ingles ran a ferry across the New River, transporting passengers bound for Kentucky and Tennessee. The settlement, then called Ingles Ferry, remained sparsely populated until railroad tracks were laid and a station was constructed in 1854. For much of its history, Radford was a railroad town, and just before the U.S. entered World War II, it became the site of two major munitions factories for the military, which currently manufacture propellants for ammunition. Apart from the large Radford Army Ammunition Plant, nicknamed "The Arsenal," the city of approximately 17,000 is full of small-town charm, historic homes, and cute shops, along with beautiful sunsets and views of nature that will take your breath away.

If you're flying into Southwestern Virginia, the closest commercial airport is about 45 minutes away in Roanoke, the Star City of the South. Radford is easy to reach off of I-81, just across the river from the Ingles Ferry Bridge.