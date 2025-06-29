Situated In Virginia's Blue Ridge Mountains Is An Underrated College Town With Riverside Charm And Beauty
Take a peek into Virginia's Blue Ridge Mountains and you'll discover many hidden gems perfect for spending a weekend — and college towns in which to spend a fun four years! Along with Charlottesville, a lively college town with a great wine scene, and Blacksburg, a funky town bursting with art and cafes, you'll find the charming riverside city of Radford. Radford is home to Radford University and is situated along the twisting and turning New River, one of the state's premier outdoor playgrounds. The city flies under the radar when it comes to both its quality of education and the quality of nearby outdoor experiences, with its beautiful and walkable main street at the heart of the city's shopping, dining, and outdoor experiences.
Radford started as a small ferry settlement in the late 18th century after William Ingles ran a ferry across the New River, transporting passengers bound for Kentucky and Tennessee. The settlement, then called Ingles Ferry, remained sparsely populated until railroad tracks were laid and a station was constructed in 1854. For much of its history, Radford was a railroad town, and just before the U.S. entered World War II, it became the site of two major munitions factories for the military, which currently manufacture propellants for ammunition. Apart from the large Radford Army Ammunition Plant, nicknamed "The Arsenal," the city of approximately 17,000 is full of small-town charm, historic homes, and cute shops, along with beautiful sunsets and views of nature that will take your breath away.
If you're flying into Southwestern Virginia, the closest commercial airport is about 45 minutes away in Roanoke, the Star City of the South. Radford is easy to reach off of I-81, just across the river from the Ingles Ferry Bridge.
Radford's ancient waterway
Radford is the only city in Virginia directly on the New River System, the second-oldest river system in the world after the Nile. The New River nuzzles Radford's 100-acre park, Bisset Park, the site of a battle during the Civil War. Today, the park sits at the center of miles of walking trails perfect for a stroll or run, as well as a gazebo and several covered picnic areas that are perfect for a day out with the family or an afternoon with your favorite book. If you're ready for a splash, rent tubes and kayaks in town or from shelter 3 and just lazily glide away – though don't forget your fishing pole. This stretch of the New River is one of the best fishing spots in the state for smallmouth bass and giant muskie, though the water downstream from the Arsenal is reported to be polluted.
West of Radford, you'll find Claytor Lake State Park, a reservoir developed after Appalachian Power constructed a dam in 1939. This 4,363-acre impoundment is a local favorite for a full day of fishing, boating, swimming, or bird watching, plus nights by the river. After soaking in a gorgeous sunset, rest easy in a cozy cabin, yurt, or campsite with basic amenities and room for the whole group. You'd be hard pressed not to find a gorgeous hiking trail in Southwestern Virginia. While you stroll through Wildwood Park, you'll hear birds singing and calling out, all as you pass by butterflies and rare plant life. Bring your binoculars as well, and have them handy, especially if you're along the river.
Exploring the city and university
Although Radford is a small college town, it has no shortage of eats off of Main Street and around Radford University. BTs is a beloved local bar and restaurant serving up daily specials and classic American fare, including thick burgers and meaty sandwiches. Per Google Maps and TripAdvisor, you can't go wrong with a burger, and their Reuben is the best around. If you're craving a slice of pizza or authentic Italian and Neapolitan cuisine, Sal's Italian Restaurant and Pizzeria on Main Street will cook up a meal to remember, whatever the occasion.
Main Street in Radford is where country meets refined and trendy; being a college town, there's no shortage of funky and cool clothing stores, upscale boutiques, and quirky stores with one-of-a-kind souvenirs. If you're looking to get around on two wheels and explore side streets as well as one of Virginia's bike trails that's perfect for families, head to Hund's Bicycle and Outdoor Store for your bicycle needs, then cruise up the Riverway Trail. Once you're back in town, the Highlander Hotel across from the University is waiting with a refined elegance and a cold drink served overlooking the valley from the rooftop bar.
A stop in Radford pairs perfectly with a longer road trip on the Blue Ridge Parkway, dubbed "America's Favorite Drive," or the Appalachian Trail. The charming city is a great place to take a break along the way, grab supplies at Tangent Outfitters nearby, and is just 25 miles south of Pearisburg, the nearest trailhead.