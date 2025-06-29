Maui's Most Magical Waterfalls, According To Reviews

There's no shortage of waterfalls in Maui. Some are absolutely worth seeing, and some most definitely are not, but the range of falls is the point. In the dry season, you might come across narrow trickles that barely count. Turn another bend, and there's a full-on multi-tiered monster crashing down a cliff. Most people end up visiting one or two that are easily accessible and think they've done it. However, if you actually want to see what Maui has to offer, you'll need to put in a little bit of extra work. You can see many right off the road, while others will have you hiking through mud, slipping over rocks, and swatting mosquitoes while wondering if you've got your life choices wrong again.

We've taken to Tripadvisor and Google reviews to find the best-reviewed waterfalls in Maui. But whichever you decide on visiting, you'll likely need to brave the Hāna Highway. Most of the best are along this road, which winds from the hippie haven of Paia near the airport to the far side of Haleakalā. It's as rugged as it is rewarding, with lush jungle, wild, untouched coastline, and a spectacular cascade awaiting around what seems like every corner. It may be one of the best things you can do on Maui, but it can be slow, unpredictable, and not exactly forgiving. But if you're prepared, with the stunning cascades on offer, it's more than worth the effort.