Maryland's Charming Tree-Lined Village Is An Inviting Waterfront Getaway With Cute Shops And Eateries

For a charming Maryland getaway offering Chesapeake Bay views and lots of history, Oxford needs to be on your radar. As one of Maryland's oldest towns, Oxford's colonial-style buildings and brick sidewalks are steeped in historic charm. Time in this quaint town is all about embracing a slow pace — from strolling along the waterfront and its tree-lined streets to watching the sunset — so if you're looking for a relaxing trip, this is it.

The closest airport is Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport, located just over 70 miles away. From there, the easiest option is to drive the roughly hour-and-a-half journey. Alternatively, you can take two buses to reach Oxford. Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport in Washington, D.C. is another option located just a bit farther at 85 miles. Driving to Oxford will again be the easiest and quickest option, but public transportation is also available.

In fact, you could even make the drive even more of an experience by traveling along Maryland's "all-American" scenic byway. When in Oxford, you can then plan to explore by foot or by bike — so don't forget comfortable walking shoes and sunscreen!