Tennessee's Giant Lake Situated Between Nashville And Knoxville Is A Total Recreation Paradise
One of the greatest things about being in the American Southeast is the variety of natural landscapes. While states like Tennessee may lack an ocean view, they make up for it with rolling mountains and impressive bodies of water. In the Volunteer State, one of the largest and best options for outdoor water-based fun is Center Hill Lake. Situated in the middle of three major cities (Nashville, Knoxville, and the flourishing arts scene of Chattanooga), this lake offers 64 miles of shoreline and more than 18,000 acres of water. However, when looking at the map, the lake looks more like a collection of rivers, giving it the appearance of a dragon.
Because the lake is so big and stretches so far, you could spend all your time in just one corner and never explore the whole thing. That said, some areas can still get crowded on hot days, so it's imperative to plan accordingly if you're hoping to stake your claim in this recreational paradise.
So, whether you want to go swimming, boating, fishing, or just exploring, Center Hill Lake has more than enough space for you to enjoy. Pack your gear and let's take a trip to the lake!
What to expect when visiting Center Hill Lake
Before determining where on Center Hill Lake you'd like to visit, the best way to plan your trip is to focus on what kinds of activities you want to do. One of the most common is boating, as there are nine commercial marinas dotting its shores. With a boat, you can go water skiing, fishing, and swimming in the middle of the lake. Scuba diving is also allowed in various sections if you want to see the lake from below. Make sure to follow Tennessee Fish and Wildlife regulations and always practice safe boating measures, such as wearing a life jacket at all times.
If you're not into boating, you can explore the lake from practically anywhere on the shoreline. There are three state parks along the lake, all of which offer easy access to the water. Edgar Evins State Park is on the northern edge, Burgess Falls State Park is on the eastern tip, and Rock Island State Park is on the southern side. Both Burgess and Rock Island offer some incredible waterfalls and scenery.
Fishing is another popular pastime on the lake, and you can cast a line practically anywhere (except by a marina). As long as you have a Tennessee fishing license, you can expect to catch largemouth, smallmouth, and Kentucky bass. There are also decent populations of catfish, crappie, and walleye in different sections of the lake. Because the area has a relatively temperate climate, the fishing season is open year-round, though there are strict catch limits.
Planning a lakeside vacation to Center Hill Lake
If you're coming from another state, the best way to reach Center Hill Lake is to fly into Nashville International Airport, one of the five best airports for live music. From there, it's about an hour drive east to reach the lake, though it'll take longer if you want to go to the southern tip or Rock Island State Park. You can camp along the lake at multiple locations, including Rock Island or Edgar Evins State Park. There are traditional campsites and RV hookups at many of these locations.
If you prefer a hotel, you can stay at The Retreat at Center Hill Lake, which is in the center of the action. Alternatively, you can stay in a nearby city, like Cookeville, an outdoor haven with college-town charm and funky shops. Cookeville is just half an hour from the lake, and it has many options for both local and chain hotels.
As you might imagine, dining options are scarce along the lake. If you're at the northern end, you can grab a bite at El Lago Mexican Restaurant inside Center Hill Marina. Otherwise, the closest options are in the small town of Smithville, where you can find American classics at spots like Bumpers Drive-In (a Mississippi fast food chain with one location in Tennessee), Cheryl's Beau Bees, and the Lipstick Pig Barbecue.