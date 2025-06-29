Between Phoenix And Albuquerque Is Arizona's Jewel-Like Forest Lake With Quirky Cabins And Tranquility

If you're reading this at your office desk while a dozen other browser tabs and phone notifications blare like annoying sirens demanding your attention, you need a break. Arizona — yes, the sun-drenched arid expanse that popped into your mind — has a sanctuary waiting, devoid of tumbleweeds and cacti. Tucked between Phoenix and New Mexico's Albuquerque, a tranquil forest lake offers quirky cabins and jewel-like surroundings perfect for anyone seeking an escape from modernity.

Hawley Lake, located over 8,000 feet above sea level on the Fort Apache Reservation, includes a unique mix of outdoor fun, relaxation, mild summertime temperatures, and unspoiled nature. This breezy expanse of blue, where the cattle and horses outnumber the people, is near Arizona's Mogollon Rim, a vast expanse of greenery inside one of the driest states in the country. The area sits between the Colorado Plateau and the Sonoran Desert, with several lakes like Hawley offering a climate and landscape wholly divorced from Arizona's arid, hot southern half. It's not the only destination that runs against the Arizona stereotype, though. For example, Payson is a high-elevation town with cool temps and lakeside bliss. And if you're looking for a truly unique Arizona destination to beat the heat, Flagstaff is one of America's snowiest mountain towns.

Keep in mind that the tranquility of Hawley Lake is often enforced by fines. The list of restrictions at Hawley Lake is rather long — swimming and outdoor fires are a no-no, for example. Learn the house rules before you visit.