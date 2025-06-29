Between Phoenix And Albuquerque Is Arizona's Jewel-Like Forest Lake With Quirky Cabins And Tranquility
If you're reading this at your office desk while a dozen other browser tabs and phone notifications blare like annoying sirens demanding your attention, you need a break. Arizona — yes, the sun-drenched arid expanse that popped into your mind — has a sanctuary waiting, devoid of tumbleweeds and cacti. Tucked between Phoenix and New Mexico's Albuquerque, a tranquil forest lake offers quirky cabins and jewel-like surroundings perfect for anyone seeking an escape from modernity.
Hawley Lake, located over 8,000 feet above sea level on the Fort Apache Reservation, includes a unique mix of outdoor fun, relaxation, mild summertime temperatures, and unspoiled nature. This breezy expanse of blue, where the cattle and horses outnumber the people, is near Arizona's Mogollon Rim, a vast expanse of greenery inside one of the driest states in the country. The area sits between the Colorado Plateau and the Sonoran Desert, with several lakes like Hawley offering a climate and landscape wholly divorced from Arizona's arid, hot southern half. It's not the only destination that runs against the Arizona stereotype, though. For example, Payson is a high-elevation town with cool temps and lakeside bliss. And if you're looking for a truly unique Arizona destination to beat the heat, Flagstaff is one of America's snowiest mountain towns.
Keep in mind that the tranquility of Hawley Lake is often enforced by fines. The list of restrictions at Hawley Lake is rather long — swimming and outdoor fires are a no-no, for example. Learn the house rules before you visit.
Kick back and relax at Hawley Lake
Your first visit to 300-acre Hawley Lake will produce a weird sense of displacement. The surrounding mountains, rendered dark green by pine, aspen, and spruce trees, feel like the Rocky Mountains, not some oasis in northern Arizona. The disorienting sensation will quickly dissipate, replaced by tranquility. The temperatures are cooler than expected. The waters glisten under what would otherwise be an oppressive sunshine. Those looking for some fun on the water can rent a canoe or kayak at the Hawley Lake Store. Below the surface, several varieties of trout await — just be sure you get your license at the store. Best of all, exercise your right to condemn the productivity gods and just do nothing. Hawley Lake is, by design, not just an oasis from Arizona's heat. It's also an antidote to modern life's more oppressive rituals.
The spartan accommodations create a sanctuary from the constant buzz of daily life. You know, the cacophony that has made phrases like "Airplane Mode" and "Do Not Disturb" a shorthand for "leave me alone." Hawley Lake's more than 60 cabins will aid any digital detox. No phones. No televisions. No radios. Not even microwaves. Worry not, though, because the remaining essentials are enough to keep you comfy. It's just furniture, cookware, utensils, linens, toilet paper, some kitchen contraptions, and your own thoughts. The more terrifying this all sounds, the more likely you need it.
The end result of all this disconnectedness is a tranquility you'll rarely find in modern life. Should you find anything wanting, a small store and gas station can keep you stocked with the essentials.
The logistics of visiting Hawley Lake
If you plan on flying to Hawley Lake, Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport is your closest major hub, with smaller domestic airports nearby. Regardless of where you land, get accustomed to your rental car's cruise control settings quickly. Hawley Lake's remoteness is part of its charm, but it also creates a bit of a logistical headache. Your closest sizable city, Holbrook, is around 85 miles away. Albuquerque, Tucson, and Phoenix are all over 200 miles away. On your way to the lake, consider checking out Arizona's unforgettable road trip with hidden ghost towns and desert sunsets.
The cabins at Hawley Lake represent the biggest attraction, odd as that may sound. Each has its own configuration, accommodating up to 14 people with up to five bedrooms. Rates for cabins vary based on their size and location, so call ahead for a quote. While the humble cabins have the bare essentials, you may want to bring some towels, blankets, dishwashing soap, lawn chairs, and a travel-size BBQ if you're into cooking outside. Those looking for an even more rustic outing can book one of Hawley Lake's 100 campsites. There is no wrong time to visit the lake, so plan your trip around whatever activities you prefer. Be sure to bring necessities for whatever style of accommodations you book, whether it be a tent or a cabin.