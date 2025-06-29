Illinois' Breezy Clearwater Beach Blends Coastal Calm With Blufftop Trails And Serene Boardwalk Strolls

Once the Forest Park Beach was incorporated into Lake Forest, it was set on a planned park area by the earliest settlers. It was only in 1896 that a road was constructed for public access, which at the time was used mostly by horse-drawn carriages. Throughout the history of the beach area, there have been different iterations of piers and boat launches, allowing folks to get out and enjoy the water. As the area's popularity grew, a wooden boardwalk became a popular attraction with locals and visitors alike. The community was keen to preserve this gorgeous landscape, and breakwaters were added in 1986 to reduce erosion and preserve the beach.

Today, guests still flock to this parcel of lakeside land for its soft sand and impeccably clear water that rivals Torch Lake, another crystal-clear lake in Michigan. In 2018, the wooden boardwalk originally installed in 1987 that wrapped down towards the shoreline was closed due to deterioration, and further inundation from storms had put the restoration on pause. The community underwent a fundraising drive to restore the boardwalk-style pathway, and the new Forest Park Beach Pathway officially opened in 2024.

The 29 acres at Forest Park Beach have both a sandy beach and a grassy area for group events and outdoor activities. The park is open year-round, but it's between Memorial Day and Labor Day when you'll find lifeguard-supervised swimming — and likely the warmest beach days on the calendar. The park has sheltered pavilions for shade and protection as needed, and the fishing pier and walking trails are popular with visitors. The rocks and sand along the shorelines are clean and make for fun exploration, and the clear blue water shimmers on sunny days to punctuate the beauty of Lake Michigan.