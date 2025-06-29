Illinois' Breezy Clearwater Beach Blends Coastal Calm With Blufftop Trails And Serene Boardwalk Strolls
Even in a destination typically known for some of the coldest, most bitter winters in the United States, there's beauty to be found in the momentary summers up north. The northern shores of Illinois that rest against Lake Michigan are hit annually with ice-cold gusts tearing across the water, but those gusts turn to a gentle breeze during the humid summer months. It's this duality of climates that makes Forest Park Beach an unheralded beach destination just over 30 miles north of the city of Chicago, known for some of the world's best urban architecture.
The Forest Park Beach area itself is a 29-acre green space located in Lake Forest, a northern suburb of Chicago that is home to a little over 19,000 year-round residents. Lake Forest is known as an affluent suburban community that allows residents to have picturesque land paired with big city access, much like Kenosha, a nearby Wisconsin city on Lake Michigan's shores. The beach area's beauty is a scenic point in the area that continues to see new developments that enhance its natural splendor and bring visitors from all over.
Lake Forest Beach accentuates the area's beauty
Once the Forest Park Beach was incorporated into Lake Forest, it was set on a planned park area by the earliest settlers. It was only in 1896 that a road was constructed for public access, which at the time was used mostly by horse-drawn carriages. Throughout the history of the beach area, there have been different iterations of piers and boat launches, allowing folks to get out and enjoy the water. As the area's popularity grew, a wooden boardwalk became a popular attraction with locals and visitors alike. The community was keen to preserve this gorgeous landscape, and breakwaters were added in 1986 to reduce erosion and preserve the beach.
Today, guests still flock to this parcel of lakeside land for its soft sand and impeccably clear water that rivals Torch Lake, another crystal-clear lake in Michigan. In 2018, the wooden boardwalk originally installed in 1987 that wrapped down towards the shoreline was closed due to deterioration, and further inundation from storms had put the restoration on pause. The community underwent a fundraising drive to restore the boardwalk-style pathway, and the new Forest Park Beach Pathway officially opened in 2024.
The 29 acres at Forest Park Beach have both a sandy beach and a grassy area for group events and outdoor activities. The park is open year-round, but it's between Memorial Day and Labor Day when you'll find lifeguard-supervised swimming — and likely the warmest beach days on the calendar. The park has sheltered pavilions for shade and protection as needed, and the fishing pier and walking trails are popular with visitors. The rocks and sand along the shorelines are clean and make for fun exploration, and the clear blue water shimmers on sunny days to punctuate the beauty of Lake Michigan.
Planning your trip to Forest Park Beach
The City of Lake Forest and Forest Park Beach are a quick drive from Chicago, thanks to U.S. Highway 41. On arrival, the point of entry to the beach is the North parking lot for residents, while non-residents will have to find off-site parking in the nearby business district. The business district is also where you'll find eateries like the highly reviewed Francesca's Intimo Italian restaurant and the casual Lantern of Lake Forest with its outdoor patio. Hotel options are a bit limited here, so consider staying in Chicago and driving up for a day at the beach. But if you have your heart set on cozy vibes, Lake Forest is home to Deer Path Inn — an elegant hotel with English-inspired decor and upscale amenities.
The warm summer months are the most popular time to visit this beach, though many locals also enjoy the beach area for off-season solitude on cooler days. Keep in mind, however, that the lake waters can be quite cold outside of summer months. The concession stand on site offers snacks and drinks during peak season, and the park and beach are open until 11 p.m. Those who consider lingering around after dark on the right day could be rewarded with a sunset and a dramatic orange glow over Lake Michigan, making Forest Park Beach feel like an oceanside retreat.