A Secret, Exclusive Caribbean Island With Unspoiled Beauty Offers An Uncrowded, Tranquil Getaway
The Caribbean — endless strips of perfect sand, lazily tickled by the turquoise waters, all enjoyed with a cocktail under blue skies and a sea breeze. It's heaven. Until it isn't. It's no secret that the region's obvious draws have turned many of its popular destinations into some of the worst in the world, flooded with cruise passengers and legions of screaming children. That's not the case at the exclusive Caribbean island of Guana.
Hidden amongst the British Virgin Islands, Guana is one of the few privately owned islands in the Caribbean. Briefly settled by Quakers in the 18th century and tilled by slaves, it was purchased in the 1930s by an American couple seeking their own "utopia." After building the first six stone cottages, its reputation grew, drawing renowned guests from around the world for months at a time. While it's changed hands since then, it retains the same basic mantra, fostering a unique escape for those in search of serenity and adventure.
Covering an area of just 1.3 square miles, the haven is blanketed in undisturbed tropical forest with just 1% of its space devoted to accommodations for a maximum of 35 guests. With no crowds and not even a public bar in the resort, visitors' time is theirs to enjoy the island at their own tranquil pace. It won't come cheap by any standard, but Guana delivers one of the truest experiences of the Caribbean as everyone dreams it to be. To get there, you'll need to fly into Tortola from Miami. Or choose an airport in the Caribbean like the highly rated San Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport or airports at St. Thomas or Antigua. The resort will have a boat waiting for you there.
What to do on Guana Island
Whether your perfect getaway is more laid-back or "let's go," Guana Island is built to be whatever you want. Travelers with an eye on relaxation are spoiled for choice. Despite its size, Guana boasts seven breathtaking beaches – all of which you're likely to have to yourself. Some are only reachable by boat, which is of no concern. The resort will whisk you off with a picnic basket in tow. Just make sure to bring the snorkel gear with you to scout out the local marine life. The Hibiscus Spa, with its home-grown products, is a natural highlight, as is the private bar and dining area overlooking the Caribbean Sea and Atlantic Ocean.
For the more adventurous, there are 12 miles of trails tracing the island, passing through the old Quaker plantations, some of the beaches, and offering epic views from the summit of Sugarloaf Mountain. Winding your way through the island, it's impossible to ignore the environmental efforts of the owners, who have helped restore local wildlife like the Anegada rock iguana and roseate flamingos.
Back at the resort itself, you'll find tennis and volleyball courts, bocce ball, croquet, and an array of equipment like paddleboards and kayaks ready for seabound exploration. Those looking to explore the region further can hop on a private excursion. Deep-sea fishing, day visits to other places like Loblolly Bay on Anegada, and scuba diving are all on the cards — just speak to the staff to see what's possible.
What are the accommodations like?
This isn't a thrown-together resort. Guana's accommodations and other buildings have been painstakingly crafted over the decades on the bones of the original Quaker settlement. There are multiple room options, but only 18 in total, each built using stone and coral from the island.
The most basic option (basic is not basic here) is the Sea View Cottages. Dotted along a high ridge overlooking the island, each is unique and boasts views of the ocean and a picturesque terrace, with two of them enjoying a private pool for an additional price. The remaining accommodation options are the four private villas. While varying in size, each has its own pool and offers a sense of privacy rarely found. At the time of writing, the cottages start at $1,045 per night, while the most expensive villa is $3,835 per night.
While the rates are steep for any Guana visit, it's worth noting that it's fully inclusive. The resort offers three farm-to-table meals a day, snacks and fruits, and even includes wine and spirits. Meals are served on the stunning terraces, where guests can mingle if they wish, while the private cocktail bar is found in the historic stone guest house built in 1934. Unspoiled and uncrowded, Guana is a slice of the Caribbean as it once was.