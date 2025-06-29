A Secret, Exclusive Caribbean Island With Unspoiled Beauty Offers An Uncrowded, Tranquil Getaway

The Caribbean — endless strips of perfect sand, lazily tickled by the turquoise waters, all enjoyed with a cocktail under blue skies and a sea breeze. It's heaven. Until it isn't. It's no secret that the region's obvious draws have turned many of its popular destinations into some of the worst in the world, flooded with cruise passengers and legions of screaming children. That's not the case at the exclusive Caribbean island of Guana.

Hidden amongst the British Virgin Islands, Guana is one of the few privately owned islands in the Caribbean. Briefly settled by Quakers in the 18th century and tilled by slaves, it was purchased in the 1930s by an American couple seeking their own "utopia." After building the first six stone cottages, its reputation grew, drawing renowned guests from around the world for months at a time. While it's changed hands since then, it retains the same basic mantra, fostering a unique escape for those in search of serenity and adventure.

Covering an area of just 1.3 square miles, the haven is blanketed in undisturbed tropical forest with just 1% of its space devoted to accommodations for a maximum of 35 guests. With no crowds and not even a public bar in the resort, visitors' time is theirs to enjoy the island at their own tranquil pace. It won't come cheap by any standard, but Guana delivers one of the truest experiences of the Caribbean as everyone dreams it to be. To get there, you'll need to fly into Tortola from Miami. Or choose an airport in the Caribbean like the highly rated San Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport or airports at St. Thomas or Antigua. The resort will have a boat waiting for you there.