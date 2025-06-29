One Of Lake Tahoe's Prettiest Sandy Beaches Is Family-Friendly Swim Spot Surrounded By Mountain Beauty

With about 840 miles of coastline, California has no shortage of beautiful beaches. However, one of its most striking shores is found not on the coast, but in South Lake Tahoe, California's lakeside paradise that sparkles with secret trails. In the shadow of the Sierra Nevada Mountains lies Pope Beach, a sandy swath fringed by tranquil turquoise waters.

Blessed with breathtaking natural beauty and a wide range of facilities and amenities, Pope Beach has been voted one of the 25 best beaches in the United States, according to Travel + Leisure. Protected as part of National Forest land, Pope Beach beckons travelers to its golden sands for a host of adventures, such as sunbathing, swimming, paddleboarding, kayaking, and fishing. Visitors can also grill and picnic at the beach, and camp sites, hotels, and restaurants are located nearby. Though Lake Tahoe boasts around 40 public beaches, Pope Beach is one of its most scenic and popular shores, so arrive early to get a good spot during the summer.

Pope Beach is open during the day from May to October, and the parking entry fee is $10 per vehicle. Note that there are no lifeguards, so swim at your own risk. The beach is a 10-minute drive west of downtown South Lake Tahoe, which lies near the California-Nevada state line. Pope Beach is also a 1.5-hour drive from the Reno-Tahoe International Airport and a 3.5-hour drive from San Francisco.