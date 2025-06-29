One Of Lake Tahoe's Prettiest Sandy Beaches Is Family-Friendly Swim Spot Surrounded By Mountain Beauty
With about 840 miles of coastline, California has no shortage of beautiful beaches. However, one of its most striking shores is found not on the coast, but in South Lake Tahoe, California's lakeside paradise that sparkles with secret trails. In the shadow of the Sierra Nevada Mountains lies Pope Beach, a sandy swath fringed by tranquil turquoise waters.
Blessed with breathtaking natural beauty and a wide range of facilities and amenities, Pope Beach has been voted one of the 25 best beaches in the United States, according to Travel + Leisure. Protected as part of National Forest land, Pope Beach beckons travelers to its golden sands for a host of adventures, such as sunbathing, swimming, paddleboarding, kayaking, and fishing. Visitors can also grill and picnic at the beach, and camp sites, hotels, and restaurants are located nearby. Though Lake Tahoe boasts around 40 public beaches, Pope Beach is one of its most scenic and popular shores, so arrive early to get a good spot during the summer.
Pope Beach is open during the day from May to October, and the parking entry fee is $10 per vehicle. Note that there are no lifeguards, so swim at your own risk. The beach is a 10-minute drive west of downtown South Lake Tahoe, which lies near the California-Nevada state line. Pope Beach is also a 1.5-hour drive from the Reno-Tahoe International Airport and a 3.5-hour drive from San Francisco.
What to do at Pope Beach
Shaded by pine trees, the nearly 1 mile-long stretch of sand at Pope Beach draws both leisure and active travelers for the perfect lake day. In July and August, South Lake Tahoe's temperatures hover around 79 degrees Fahrenheit, and the tranquil and cool lake waters invite refreshing swims. Families adore Pope Beach for its wide range of amenities and calm waters. "Pope Beach is a fantastic family-friendly destination!" raved a Tripadvisor reviewer. "The shallow, sandy beach is perfect for little ones to play in. The water is crystal clear and calm, making it safe for swimming."
For those seeking more active pursuits, kayaks and paddleboards can be rented from Kayak Tahoe's location on Pope Beach, which is open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Rentals start at $38 per hour and are offered on a first come, first serve basis. Non-motorized boating, however, is not allowed. Fishing is permitted with a license, and the lake brims with diverse species of trout. Once you've worked up an appetite, you can purchase food at a snack kiosk at the beach or bring portable gas grills, and there are plenty of picnic tables to gather as a group. Cap off an idyllic beach day by admiring the spectacular sunset over Pope Beach, which is one of the top places on Lake Tahoe to view nature's nightly show.
Where to stay and eat near Pope Beach
For those visiting Pope Beach for a summer vacation, there is a wide range of nearby accommodations, ranging from luxurious resorts to forested campgrounds. While no camping is allowed on Pope Beach, those wishing to immerse in nature can camp during the summer months at Fallen Leaf Lake, Tahoe's best-kept secret with peaceful camping and wilderness trails. The lake is just a 10-minute drive inland from Pope Beach and offers 206 camping sites for RVs and tents.
Also nearby is Camp Richardson Resort, anchored by its historic hotel that dates to the 1920s. The resort now offers hotel rooms, cabins, and camp sites all within a short drive of Pope Beach. Even if you're not staying there, stop for lunch or dinner at Camp Richardson's restaurant The Grove, which offers prime lake views, or grab an ice cream cone at the Camp Richardson Ice Cream Parlor.
For those seeking lakefront luxury, the area's most lavish option is the Edgewood Tahoe Resort, which is just over the California-Nevada border in Stateline, Nevada. During the summer months, Edgewood is renowned for its championship 18-hole golf course, and in winter, the breathtaking Lake Tahoe hotel offers skiers a high-end adventure package. The resort is a sleek and modern take on the classic mountain lodge with spacious guest rooms and multi-bedroom villa suites. For some of the area's best dining, including the Hell's Kitchen restaurant by Michelin-starred celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay, visit the nearby Caesars Republic Lake Tahoe, which boasts Lake Tahoe's largest casino that's a front-row seat to perfect lake views, shows, and steakhouse dining.