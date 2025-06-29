Virginia Beach's Tranquil Haven Is A Charming Neighborhood With Walkable Streets And Easy Beach Access
One of the best and cheapest East Coast towns to visit according to research, Virginia Beach, Virginia's largest coastal city, may be famed for its coastline, 3-mile boardwalk, and laid-back Atlantic energy, but it also blends beach-town charm with suburban sprawl and a variety of historic sites. Nowhere is this more exemplified than in Virginia Beach's Linkhorn Park. This neighborhood attracts the locals to stay during the summer months and lures a smattering of visitors year-round with various attractions and its serene residential enclave of leafy, walkable streets.
Linkhorn Park is idyllically positioned with a bay on one side and the ocean opposite, divided by a bank of residential housing, a slick bank of waterfront hotels, and a buzzy promenade. The surrounding area is dotted with plenty of open spaces that run down to an expanse of spotless golden sand that gives way to rolling waves. Inland, you'll find the baby brother to Virginia Beach, Norfolk, and its international airport, a 30-minute drive from Linkhorn Park on the East Coast.
Must-visit sites and sights of Linkhorn Park
Linkhorn Park is an affluent area within arm's reach of several fascinating towns and locales, from Richmond and the charming settlements of Jamestown to Williamsburg and the historic waterfront town of Smithfield. Flanked by its easy access beach, which encapsulates the area's peaceful environment and family-friendly vibe, there's not one souvenir shop in sight.
Perhaps rightfully overshadowed by its wonderful coastal location, the 35-mile stretch of golden sands is extremely popular for those seeking solitude. Enjoy a moment close to the water's edge to read and relax, or for those more outgoing, why not try a spot of paddleboarding, kayaking, or fishing?
The neighborhood boardwalk is ideal for morning or golden hour strolls to the sound of lapping waves, where, besides long stretches of pristine beach, you'll find several waterfront landmarks and attractions, from the Norwegian Lady sculpture to the seafront Neptune's Park. If you push a little further south, those curious enough will also find the Virginia Beach Surf and Rescue Museum, the Virginia Museum of Contemporary Art, and the Atlantic Fun Park.
In search of food and drink
The neighborhood has much in common with other similarly underrated destinations in all of Virginia, from the proximity of its lush verdant zones to a whole host of amenities that spill from the border of Linkhorn Park up and down the boardwalk. You'll find a plethora of alluring, laid-back eateries, along with markets like the Old Beach Farmers Market — a bustling hive every Saturday morning — and green spaces such as Beach Garden Park.
Within walking distance of this thriving social hub, seek out the much-loved and highly-rated hotspot VLOVE Coffee House with scenic views ideal for beachside people watching. You'll also find a choice of colorful cocktail bars like the decidedly regal The Raleigh Room at The Historic Cavalier Hotel and Beach Club.
Standouts for that end of day drink include the cozy, wood-bedecked Murphy's Irish Pub, the Atlantic on Pacific seafood restaurant, a haven for freshly shucked local oysters and a refreshing cocktail, as well as the demurely whitewashed Becca Restaurant & Garden, an upscale bistro with an interior flooded in daylight and an impressive garden terrace for a meal to remember. If you like the vibe of Linkhorn Park, check out Kempsville, another well-located Virginia neighborhood.