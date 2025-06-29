Virginia Beach's Tranquil Haven Is A Charming Neighborhood With Walkable Streets And Easy Beach Access

One of the best and cheapest East Coast towns to visit according to research, Virginia Beach, Virginia's largest coastal city, may be famed for its coastline, 3-mile boardwalk, and laid-back Atlantic energy, but it also blends beach-town charm with suburban sprawl and a variety of historic sites. Nowhere is this more exemplified than in Virginia Beach's Linkhorn Park. This neighborhood attracts the locals to stay during the summer months and lures a smattering of visitors year-round with various attractions and its serene residential enclave of leafy, walkable streets.

Linkhorn Park is idyllically positioned with a bay on one side and the ocean opposite, divided by a bank of residential housing, a slick bank of waterfront hotels, and a buzzy promenade. The surrounding area is dotted with plenty of open spaces that run down to an expanse of spotless golden sand that gives way to rolling waves. Inland, you'll find the baby brother to Virginia Beach, Norfolk, and its international airport, a 30-minute drive from Linkhorn Park on the East Coast.