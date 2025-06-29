Texas' Creepy, Abandoned 1920s Zoo Has A Spooky Atmosphere To Explore And An Unsolved Crime

The Cisco Zoo began in the way that many ideas do: Someone looked at something and saw its potential. In this case, it was the inside of the dam itself, which locals decided to turn into a zoo. Someone contributed a deer, while someone else offered their bear. Rumors swirled that there was a cougar that escaped, although that has never been confirmed. Within a year, the animals were moved to an outdoor location on a hill near the pool, which is where you'll find their cages and dens today. People flocked to Cisco to swim, skate, and see the animals, as there was no attraction like it in the area, which drew in folks from out of town, especially on the weekends.

Things took an unexpectedly dark turn, though: The deer died, and the bear was poisoned in an unsolved crime, which some attribute to the zoo's closure in the 1930s. However, a newspaper clipping from the '30s notes that the deer had died four years prior and that while the bear at that point had been killed, the main cause of concern for the zoo was a lack of funding (via BigCountryHomepage.com). This likely was what caused the zoo to close, since the town was already nearly bankrupt after building the dam. The cycle of transformation of function continued; without any animals to worry about, the abandoned zoo became a favorite hangout spot for locals. As @descodiver commented on an Instagram video about the Cisco Zoo, "What happens at the zoo stays at the zoo," so in some ways, this is a unique spot in which Texas' culture and history come to life.