Tennessee's 'Vertical Urban Village' Fits A Vibrant, Artsy Memphis Neighborhood Into An Abandoned Warehouse
It's an old trope of sci-fi stories: in the not-too-distant future, as overpopulation runs rampant, vertical cities emerge, ones where people live, work, eat, and do everything else in brutalist skyscrapers (much like the 2012 film "Dredd"). However, what if we told you that the reality is far different and far more inviting than science fiction would have us believe? Well, if you were to take a trip to downtown Memphis, you'd see a working version of the "vertical city," called Crosstown Concourse. Here, instead of harsh architecture and rampant crime, the community is thriving and paving the way for other developments like it.
In fact, life at Crosstown comes with some unique advantages, such as removing the need for transportation. When everything is within walking distance (e.g. within the same building), convenience is the name of the game. Plus, Crosstown is close to other Memphis attractions and highlights, like the Memphis Zoo, which hosts one of the best sleepover experiences in America.
Best of all, you don't have to rent an apartment in Crosstown Concourse to appreciate its vertical urban lifestyle. Even if you're just in the city for the weekend, you can check out all the amenities this community has to offer.
The story of Crosstown Concourse in Memphis
The Crosstown building was first constructed in 1927 for Sears, Roebuck & Co., and it was designed as a distribution center. For many years, the Sears Crosstown Building was something of a crown jewel among the Memphis skyline as Sears dominated the mail-order industry. However, as the end of the 20th century neared, the company and the building started to fall into disrepair. Sears Crosstown was abandoned in 1993 and sat empty for about 20 years.
Then, in the mid-2010s, a group of artists and entrepreneurs decided to turn the vacant warehouse into something much more progressive. After tireless work and renovations to restore the building to its former glory, Crosstown Concourse opened to the public on the 90th anniversary of the original founding, in August of 2017. Since then, the community has earned numerous accolades, such as the Tennessee Governor's Environmental Stewardship Award and the Best of the South award for preserving Southern architecture, and the building is even LEED certified.
Today, Crosstown boasts 65,000 square feet of retail space, 265 apartments, live music venues, art spaces, fitness centers, and much more. More than 3,000 people visit Crosstown daily, and it has become a pioneer in illustrating what's possible when a community truly comes together.
How to add the vertical urban village to your next Memphis vacation
Because Crosstown is centrally located in the heart of the city, it's less than 20 minutes north of the Memphis International Airport. When planning your stay here, you can either book a short-term rental at Crosstown or find something nearby. For example, a Tennessee gem called the "South's Grand Hotel" is just seven minutes away. In fact, Memphis is a relatively affordable city, thanks to its status as a beautiful, overlooked alternative to Nashville with fewer crowds.
When visiting Crosstown, there are plenty of things to do and places to eat. Art and music are central to the community, and you can browse works from local artists in 7,000 square feet of exhibition space, listen to live bands in the Green Room, or browse through a massive music collection at the Sound Room. There's also a shared art facility where artists of all backgrounds and skill levels create pieces side by side.
For food, you can indulge in practically every kind of cuisine. If you want a monster sandwich, go to the Mad Grocer and Deli. If you want pub bites and craft beer, check out Crosstown Brewing Company. For more international cuisine, there's the Global Cafe, and if you want old-fashioned burgers, Farm Burger is just around the corner.