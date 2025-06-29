Tennessee's 'Vertical Urban Village' Fits A Vibrant, Artsy Memphis Neighborhood Into An Abandoned Warehouse

It's an old trope of sci-fi stories: in the not-too-distant future, as overpopulation runs rampant, vertical cities emerge, ones where people live, work, eat, and do everything else in brutalist skyscrapers (much like the 2012 film "Dredd"). However, what if we told you that the reality is far different and far more inviting than science fiction would have us believe? Well, if you were to take a trip to downtown Memphis, you'd see a working version of the "vertical city," called Crosstown Concourse. Here, instead of harsh architecture and rampant crime, the community is thriving and paving the way for other developments like it.

In fact, life at Crosstown comes with some unique advantages, such as removing the need for transportation. When everything is within walking distance (e.g. within the same building), convenience is the name of the game. Plus, Crosstown is close to other Memphis attractions and highlights, like the Memphis Zoo, which hosts one of the best sleepover experiences in America.

Best of all, you don't have to rent an apartment in Crosstown Concourse to appreciate its vertical urban lifestyle. Even if you're just in the city for the weekend, you can check out all the amenities this community has to offer.