The Best Sleepover Experiences At Zoos Across America, According To Parents

As a proud lifelong resident of Route 66 city Tulsa, Oklahoma, I've always loved spending time at the Tulsa Zoo, our city's dreamily landscaped, conservation-focused zoo. And as a parent, I've enjoyed taking my kids there year after year and watching them develop a personal sense of connection to all sorts of living things as they've grown. When we were offered the opportunity to crash at the zoo for my TulsaKids Magazine blog Coffee Nebula, I had never heard of a zoo sleepover. But the idea of snoozing among some of my city's coolest — and most genetically diverse — residents sounded like a dream.

When we showed up at the zoo with our sleeping bags and inflatable air mattresses in tow, we had no idea what we were in for: A night of family fun that included closeup animal encounters with a crew of Chinese zodiac-themed critters like a brilliant yellow bearded dragon and Hamilton, the gregarious Guinea hog. But the best part was after the zoo had gone dark for the night when the zoo came alive with its nocturnal friends. The feeling of strolling under the Green Country moonlight, aided only by a red flashlight so as not to upset the locals, was nothing short of magical. There's electricity in the night air as it comes alive with sounds and activity you'll never get to experience by daylight — which is why it's so great that more zoos are starting to add sleepovers to their programming these days.

