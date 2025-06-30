The Friendly Unsung Illinois City With An Iconic Park, Historic Charm, And A Variety Of Entertainment
Tucked into the rolling farmland of north-central Illinois, Princeton may seem like just another small Midwestern city. After all, the population was approximately 7,800 as of 2023, and its name is overshadowed by more famous Princetons such as Princeton, New Jersey (home of the eponymous Ivy League university). Yet if you stop into Princeton, Illinois, to explore, you'll find it's a community rich in history, culture, and quiet charm. From its origin as Indigenous land and its time as an antebellum-era hub of abolition to its modern-day tranquil parks, picturesque Main Street, and covered bridges, Princeton is a perfect blend of past and present.
Princeton was once the crossroads for a number of Indigenous Illinois tribes: The Sauk, Potawatomi, Fox, Kickapoo tribes all inhabited the area. It then became an important stop on the Underground Railroad as enslaved refugees escaped the South en route to Canada. Today, history is alive and well through Princeton's architectural preservation, historic home tours, an annual Civil War reenactment, the museums and research library at the Bureau County History Center, and the Princeton Public Library, which also has education exhibits and a cafe. Shops and restaurants abound on the robust Main Street, where live music can often be heard in summer. Princeton also boasts more than 200 acres of park area, featuring plenty of green spaces and recreation centers, and hosts a number of festivals and events, like Homestead Festival, a massive, multi-day affair each September that includes contests, races, food, live music, a medallion scavenger hunt, and more.
Situated in Bureau County, Princeton is about 117 miles southwest of Chicago, and about 55 miles north of Peoria, one of America's best cities to live in. State Route 26 passes right through the city, just off I-80, one of the state's primary east-west arteries.
Princeton is steeped in historic lore
In the 1800s, Princeton became a key stop on the Underground Railroad. Although Illinois was officially a "free state," slavery and indentured servitude persisted, and the Fugitive Slave Act made it dangerous for former slaves to stay in Illinois and risk getting sent back. After abolitionist and newspaper editor Elijah Lovejoy was famously murdered by a pro-slavery mob in 1837, Elijah's brother, Owen Lovejoy — a lawyer, minister, and Illinois congressman — vowed to carry on his abolitionist legacy. In 1838, Owen Lovejoy built a house in Princeton and it became a haven for refugees. A friend of Abraham Lincoln, Lovejoy became a vocal opponent of slavery, traveling 70 miles north to Freeport, Illinois, a historic spot nicknamed "Pretzel City," to attend the second Lincoln-Douglas senatorial debate, where Lovejoy spoke out against the Fugitive Slave Act. Today, the original Owen Lovejoy House welcomes visitors for guided tours. Princeton laid tracks for a physical railroad in the 1850s, and the city began developing into an economic hub. Freight and Amtrak passenger trains utilize the tracks to this day, and the historic station still stands.
The red covered bridge is a Princeton icon and one of only five covered bridges left in Illinois. Built in 1863 during the Civil War, the 149-foot bridge crosses Big Bureau Creek, about 1.5 miles north of Princeton on Route 26, and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. It's popular with photographers and pedestrians, though it's been closed to vehicles since 2023, after a semi-trailer truck exceeding the height clearance attempted to pass. Repairs are expected to take years. Though not as historic nor red, there's also the Captain Swift Covered Bridge, another covered bridge just a 6-mile drive away. Visitors recommend venturing down to the creek for photos, a picnic, or to fish.
Princeton has a long Main Street and generous green spaces
Chicago has the Magnificent Mile, a stretch of luxury shopping in one of the city's oldest neighborhoods, but rural Princeton has two and a half magnificent miles of its own: Main Street is packed with boutiques, eateries, a historic theatre, antique shops, an Arts District, and even its own Walk of Fame honoring notable Princetonians. Start your day with a coffee while browsing the Princeton Public Library, which also hosts rotating exhibits and programming. From there, visit Princeton's historic sights and charming shops. Take a break with a locally-brewed pint at Coal Creek Brewing, then wind down with shrimp tacos at Wild Ginger Bistro and Wine Bar, or a classic Midwest steak and salad bar at Prime Quarter.
In addition to Main Street, Princeton offers an array of parks with someone for everyone. The Bureau County Metro Center is a massive events hub including a full-size gymnasium, indoor swimming pool, gym, track, pickleball courts, and more. Alexander Park has a disc golf course as well as barbecue and picnic areas, tennis courts, and an outdoor pool. West Side Ball Park has baseball fields, while Zearing Park has soccer fields, plus a peaceful pond and scenic walking path. Soldiers and Sailors Park pays tribute to local veterans with a historic memorial and hosts a Princeton Farmers Market on Saturdays during the summer. City County Park has 65 acres of space and a log cabin shelter, but is perhaps best known for its annual "living history" event called Shadows of the Blue and Grey, which highlights the life and times of the Civil War, culminating in a reenactment battle. Whether it's a summer concert, art show, street fair, or carnival, there's always something happening downtown or in Princeton's parks.