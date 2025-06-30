'Gem City' Is A Growing Artsy Destination In Illinois With Riverfront Charm, Parks, And Cute Neighborhoods

Resting right on the border of Illinois near Missouri lies the city of Quincy. The city is so close to the state line that if you swam across the Mississippi River, you'd find yourself crossing right into Missouri. Quincy's proximity to the Mississippi River has been a major advantage since it was first founded in 1825. Named after the United States' then president John Quincy Adams, the city became an important transportation hub in the mid-1800s. Commerce prospered in the city, and its fertile land provided incredible conditions for agriculture, particularly trees which were used to construct homes. Quincy's excellent farming conditions and thriving industries gave it the nickname "Gem City." With its plethora of charming parks, scenic views of the Mississippi riverfront, and cute neighborhoods to peruse like the South Side German Historic District, Quincy has it all.

Located about 100 miles from the historic Illinois capital of Springfield, Quincy has grown not only in population size, but also in personality. The city has become an artsy destination enjoyed by locals and travelers alike. The vibrant culture includes the Quincy Art Center on Jersey Street, which hosts a variety of delightful events and art exhibitions. There's also the Quincy Community Theater, a performing arts center with a 500-seat auditorium and a black box theater showcasing a mix of plays and musicals. Quincy is adorned with stunning murals, spanning a 10-mile radius throughout the city. From colorful artworks to murals with historic themes, local artists have truly transformed the streets of Quincy.

If you're visiting from out of state, your best bet is to fly to St. Louis Lambert International Airport (STL) in St. Louis, Missouri, situated about 120 miles away from Quincy. Having a car will make your life a little easier, as it's only a somewhat walkable city with limited public transit and cycling infrastructure.