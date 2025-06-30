'Gem City' Is A Growing Artsy Destination In Illinois With Riverfront Charm, Parks, And Cute Neighborhoods
Resting right on the border of Illinois near Missouri lies the city of Quincy. The city is so close to the state line that if you swam across the Mississippi River, you'd find yourself crossing right into Missouri. Quincy's proximity to the Mississippi River has been a major advantage since it was first founded in 1825. Named after the United States' then president John Quincy Adams, the city became an important transportation hub in the mid-1800s. Commerce prospered in the city, and its fertile land provided incredible conditions for agriculture, particularly trees which were used to construct homes. Quincy's excellent farming conditions and thriving industries gave it the nickname "Gem City." With its plethora of charming parks, scenic views of the Mississippi riverfront, and cute neighborhoods to peruse like the South Side German Historic District, Quincy has it all.
Located about 100 miles from the historic Illinois capital of Springfield, Quincy has grown not only in population size, but also in personality. The city has become an artsy destination enjoyed by locals and travelers alike. The vibrant culture includes the Quincy Art Center on Jersey Street, which hosts a variety of delightful events and art exhibitions. There's also the Quincy Community Theater, a performing arts center with a 500-seat auditorium and a black box theater showcasing a mix of plays and musicals. Quincy is adorned with stunning murals, spanning a 10-mile radius throughout the city. From colorful artworks to murals with historic themes, local artists have truly transformed the streets of Quincy.
If you're visiting from out of state, your best bet is to fly to St. Louis Lambert International Airport (STL) in St. Louis, Missouri, situated about 120 miles away from Quincy. Having a car will make your life a little easier, as it's only a somewhat walkable city with limited public transit and cycling infrastructure.
Discover Quincy's majestic riverfront
One of Quincy's biggest selling points is its riverfront charm. When traveling to Quincy, one cannot skip the scenic sights of the Mississippi River. Clat Adams Bicentennial Park on Front Street offers panoramic views of the river and the magnificent Bayview Bridge. It's also a solid location for a picnic outing with the family, with rentable gazebos and tables available for use. Also worth exploring is Lincoln Park on Bonansinga Drive, which offers scenic river views, a playground, and a skatepark.
In addition to its parks, Quincy has excellent neighborhoods. No visit to Quincy is complete without a tour of the South Side German Historic District. The enchanting neighborhood emerged during the mid-19th century, when German immigrants settled in Quincy. The neighborhood is a sight to see, with destinations like the Dick Brothers Brewery Building, a brewery still thriving today despite being built in the 1800s. There's also Dr. Richard Eells' House, which is not only the oldest two-story brick house remaining in Quincy, but also a historically significant landmark as the former home of abolitionist Dr. Richard Eells, who helped hundreds escape slavery on the underground railroad. There's also tons of German architecture to take in — so much so, that you will feel transported to Germany's oldest city of Trier. Lastly, there's Trinity Lakes, widely considered to be the friendliest and most livable neighborhood in Quincy. Given its cleanliness, walkability, and easy 4-mile distance from the South Side German Historic District , it's easy to see why.
Where to eat and stay in Quincy, Illinois
There's great barbecue to be found all over the U.S., with the "Texas BBQ capital" of Lockhart being a prime example. But for BBQ lovers traveling to the Midwest, Riverside Smoke House & Grill in Quincy, Illinois has you covered with a mouthwatering selection of saucy grilled meats. Another excellent choice for food is Winkings Market on 4th Street, Quincy's oldest family-owned local market offering sandwiches, soups, and provisions of all kinds. If you're craving something sweet, Underbrink's Bakery on College Avenue is the place to go. The bakery has been thriving for almost a century, serving up fresh homemade cookies, cakes, muffins, pies, and gluten free treats. True foodies will want to reserve a Flavor Tour in Quincy, an excursion featuring local cuisine, history, and culture held on various dates throughout the summer.
As for great places to stay in Quincy, you have a bunch of options. The Atrium Hotel on Third, fittingly located on 3rd Street, is Quincy's largest hotel and offers up comfortable suites with a variety of amenities. If you're seeking a more intimate option, Lighthouse Lane Bed and Breakfast on State Street is the perfect choice. Once a farmhouse constructed early in the 20th century, this lodging option will make you feel right at home with a garden-facing private balcony and plush queen bed.