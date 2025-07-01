France's Lovely Art Deco Suburb Minutes From Paris By Metro Is The Charming Secret To An Affordable Stay

Paris is getting pricier. Before the 2024 Olympic Games, the French capital increased its tourist tax, bumping up the cost of an overnight stay by as much as 200%. While you can save money by going to Rick Steves' favorite affordable European cities with fewer crowds instead, it's still possible to visit the City of Lights on a budget if you plan ahead. Some ways to do this includes booking free tours, using public transportation, and checking out this less-crowded, cheaper alternative to the Eiffel Tower to view the city's beauty. You could also arrange to stay outside the city, saving some cash by basing yourself in the pretty suburb of Montrouge.

Located just south of the city, about 20 minutes by car or 25 minutes by metro from Saint Michel Notre-Dame, Montrouge was once a countryside escape for Parisians. It's still known for its green spaces, including the popular Parc Jean-Loup Metton, as well as its elegant Art Deco architecture. If you're not opposed to commuting into Paris for sightseeing, Montrouge has some well-priced accommodations, not to mention a dining scene you wouldn't be sorry to return to after a long day of exploring the city's museums and shops.