France's Lovely Art Deco Suburb Minutes From Paris By Metro Is The Charming Secret To An Affordable Stay
Paris is getting pricier. Before the 2024 Olympic Games, the French capital increased its tourist tax, bumping up the cost of an overnight stay by as much as 200%. While you can save money by going to Rick Steves' favorite affordable European cities with fewer crowds instead, it's still possible to visit the City of Lights on a budget if you plan ahead. Some ways to do this includes booking free tours, using public transportation, and checking out this less-crowded, cheaper alternative to the Eiffel Tower to view the city's beauty. You could also arrange to stay outside the city, saving some cash by basing yourself in the pretty suburb of Montrouge.
Located just south of the city, about 20 minutes by car or 25 minutes by metro from Saint Michel Notre-Dame, Montrouge was once a countryside escape for Parisians. It's still known for its green spaces, including the popular Parc Jean-Loup Metton, as well as its elegant Art Deco architecture. If you're not opposed to commuting into Paris for sightseeing, Montrouge has some well-priced accommodations, not to mention a dining scene you wouldn't be sorry to return to after a long day of exploring the city's museums and shops.
Where to stay in Montrouge
If you're coming directly from Paris, Montrouge is on metro line 4. The main station, Mairie de Montrouge, is located just across from the town hall (which shares the same name). There are several attractive lodgings within a few blocks of the metro stop, including the modern B&B HOTEL Paris Porte d'Orléans at roughly $142 per night, Hôtel Le Florus for about $138 per night (which serves a great lunch in its traditional French restaurant), and slightly further from the town hall, Les Coquelicots at around $132 per night. Avenue Henri Ginoux, which runs north-south through the neighborhood, is home to several recommended restaurants. The lively Bistro Le Physalis has a good wine list and stays open until 10:30 p.m. (ideal if you're returning late in the day from Paris). A block away, Restaurant Farouche is a local favorite.
Line 13 of the Paris metro also serves the area: Châtillon–Montrouge station, about a 25-minute stroll from Mairie de Montrouge, is the line's southern terminus. There are fewer hotels and restaurants close to this station, but it's another way to access the neighborhood. Learn about the best way to use Paris' public transit on your trip without spending all your money.
Stroll, shop, and sip coffee in the suburbs
Apart from being an affordable alternative to staying in central Paris, Montrouge is a lovely place to walk around. Stop for a café au lait at Brûlerie de Montrouge before popping into the light-filled book shop Librairie le bonheur. Visit the late 19th-century Église Saint-Jacques-le-Majeur, a neo-Romanesque church, and admire the public art on display around Montrouge's parks and plazas. If you're around on a Thursday or a Sunday, you could even stop by the Marché Victor Hugo to pick up a baguette, fresh fruit, and locally produced cheeses for a picnic lunch. (The market opens twice a week from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.)
When it's time to leave, Paris' international airport is conveniently accessible by public transportation. From Mairie de Montrouge, you'll catch metro line 4 to Denfert-Rochereau, changing trains to catch the second leg to Aéroport Charles de Gaulle. The entire journey takes about 50 minutes.
Planning a solo trip to France? You're in luck: Paris is a top-ranked destination for safe, stress-free solo travel.