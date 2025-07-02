Montana's Perfect Yet Wildly Underrated Base Camp For A Getaway Is A Town Surrounded By Mountains

The Wild West tropes of rough-and-tumble frontier adventurers bending the land to their will through hard work haven't exactly died out. At Ennis, Montana, they live on, in a modernized version of the old western settlements lauded in John Ford films. The wildly underrated town along the Madison River, surrounded by three mountain ranges, offers the perfect getaway for anglers and homespun roughnecks looking for a rugged weekend.

The town was established in 1863 by a homesteader, who set himself up along the Madison River. Trains were chugging through by the end of the century, supporting livestock, hunting, and fishing trades, which continue to this day. It would eventually become an incorporated town in 1956. Ennis is not so much a time warp into the past as it is an incremental upgrade carried out over decades. The ranches are still there. The cowboys never left. They just have Wi-Fi and smartphones now. You'll find a true time portal into the past about 20 minutes away at Nevada City, an abandoned Montana mining town that's now lively once again.

Ennis, less than a square mile in size, has a walkable Main Street with rustic storefronts, but it's free of the inconveniences of yesteryear. Its 900 or so citizens have managed to pull off the rarest of feats — modernizing without losing their identity or putting Mother Nature's gifts up for auction.