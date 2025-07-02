North Carolina's Lovely City Between The Coast And Raleigh Is Underrated And Full Of Art, Retro Vibes, And Beer
When you think of North Carolina, the majestic Blue Ridge Mountains or the enchanting Emerald Isle may be some of the first places that come to mind. But, if you dig a little deeper, you'll find a charming small town on the Inner Coastal Plain with a trendy local art scene and a slew of craft breweries nestled in front of a nostalgic Americana backdrop. Kinston, North Carolina, is not just the "basketball heaven" its been dubbed after producing NBA stars like Brandon Ingram and Cedric Maxwell. The humble North Carolina town is a hidden gem in the Tar Heel State, wedged comfortably between the city of Raleigh and the coastal beaches of the Outer Banks.
If local beer and impressive artworks in a small-town setting sound appealing, Kinston might just be the place for your next trip. From IPAs and lagers to fantastic murals and an homage to the history of classic jazz, Kinston has everything for beer and art connoisseurs alike.
Brews, art, and nostalgia in Kinston
You don't need to visit Colorado to enjoy craft beer and gorgeous scenery. For "peace, love, and beer," stop by Mother Earth Brewing for Kinston-local IPAs and lagers, and enjoy your drink of choice in the 100% solar-powered Mother Earth Brewing Tap Room and beer garden. If an indoor/outdoor space with lake views and a dog-friendly atmosphere is more your speed, try local and guest beers at The Beer Barn.
When you've finished your drinks, stroll through original works at the Community Council for the Arts and support local artists with a purchase in the eclectic gift shop. For even more local works and the chance to flex your own artistic muscles, check out Art 105 and consider taking a class in one of its studio spaces.
In addition to art, beer, and history, Kinston is known for its nostalgic flair. Celebrate the legacy of African American musicians in North Carolina by strolling through a walkway of song lyrics and colorful mosaics in Kinston Music Park, where Duke Ellington and Louis Armstrong once played. After that, snack on peanuts and Cracker Jack popcorn in the nostalgic Grainger Stadium. Catch a Down East Bird Dawgs game, and don't forget your lucky catcher's mitt. To go even further back in time, walk through the CSS Neuse II, the only full-size replica of a Confederate ironclad warship in the world.
Where and how to stay in Kinston
Once you've gotten your fix of brews, art, and nostalgia, enjoy Kinston's scenic outdoors. Stretch your legs at the Neuse River and wander through Neuseway Nature Park, home to wildlife exhibits, nature trails, a campground, and free canoe and kayak rentals. While you're at the park, go even further into the stratosphere and grab a chair in its 50-seat planetarium.
For a taste of 1970s Miami in the same motel James Brown once hung his hat in, spend the night in the Mother Earth Motor Lodge, just two minutes down the road from its sister brewery. For a more classic accommodation, stay at the Kinston Hampton Inn, Quality Inn, or Holiday Inn.
If you're flying into town, the closest major airport is the Raleigh-Durham International Airport, an hour and a half northwest of Kinston. If traveling to Kinston along NC-58, consider a less-than-90-minute detour to Emerald Isle, a unique island with warm turquoise waters and vibrant sunsets. For another coastal North Carolina experience, head to the Outer Banks and stop through Corolla, Kitty Hawk, or the secluded village of Cape Hatteras on Hatteras Island, less than 200 miles from Kinston.