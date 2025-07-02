North Carolina's Lovely City Between The Coast And Raleigh Is Underrated And Full Of Art, Retro Vibes, And Beer

You don't need to visit Colorado to enjoy craft beer and gorgeous scenery. For "peace, love, and beer," stop by Mother Earth Brewing for Kinston-local IPAs and lagers, and enjoy your drink of choice in the 100% solar-powered Mother Earth Brewing Tap Room and beer garden. If an indoor/outdoor space with lake views and a dog-friendly atmosphere is more your speed, try local and guest beers at The Beer Barn.

When you've finished your drinks, stroll through original works at the Community Council for the Arts and support local artists with a purchase in the eclectic gift shop. For even more local works and the chance to flex your own artistic muscles, check out Art 105 and consider taking a class in one of its studio spaces.

In addition to art, beer, and history, Kinston is known for its nostalgic flair. Celebrate the legacy of African American musicians in North Carolina by strolling through a walkway of song lyrics and colorful mosaics in Kinston Music Park, where Duke Ellington and Louis Armstrong once played. After that, snack on peanuts and Cracker Jack popcorn in the nostalgic Grainger Stadium. Catch a Down East Bird Dawgs game, and don't forget your lucky catcher's mitt. To go even further back in time, walk through the CSS Neuse II, the only full-size replica of a Confederate ironclad warship in the world.