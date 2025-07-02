This Charming New Mexico Getaway Is Basically Radiator Springs In Real Life

Lightning McQueen and Tow Mater's home in Radiator Springs may be fictional, but the backdrop of the "Cars" franchise might be closer to reality than you thought. The film's location is inspired by Tucumcari, New Mexico, a frozen-in-time Southwest town along Route 66. The area that inspired the imaginary world of Radiator Springs enters visitors into a time capsule to the old American desert with a taste of Disney-like whimsy, perfect if you're trying to avoid taking a Walt Disney World vacation. Plus, you can stop in one of Tucumcari's souvenir shops without spending your day in line.

The desert town of Tucumcari lives on Route 66 in New Mexico, just two and a half hours from Albuquerque. The drive-through town spans an expansive view of desert mountains and a look back on old-time Western charm in a town of just over 5,000 residents. Among a variety of attractions along the famous route, Tucumcari has its own unique allure of neon lights and colorful murals, enticing passersby to ease on the gas and bask in the glow. If you're looking for an eccentric stop along your Route 66 road trip, Tucumcari may just be the place.