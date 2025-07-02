This Charming New Mexico Getaway Is Basically Radiator Springs In Real Life
Lightning McQueen and Tow Mater's home in Radiator Springs may be fictional, but the backdrop of the "Cars" franchise might be closer to reality than you thought. The film's location is inspired by Tucumcari, New Mexico, a frozen-in-time Southwest town along Route 66. The area that inspired the imaginary world of Radiator Springs enters visitors into a time capsule to the old American desert with a taste of Disney-like whimsy, perfect if you're trying to avoid taking a Walt Disney World vacation. Plus, you can stop in one of Tucumcari's souvenir shops without spending your day in line.
The desert town of Tucumcari lives on Route 66 in New Mexico, just two and a half hours from Albuquerque. The drive-through town spans an expansive view of desert mountains and a look back on old-time Western charm in a town of just over 5,000 residents. Among a variety of attractions along the famous route, Tucumcari has its own unique allure of neon lights and colorful murals, enticing passersby to ease on the gas and bask in the glow. If you're looking for an eccentric stop along your Route 66 road trip, Tucumcari may just be the place.
What to see in Tucumcari
Conveniently for road trippers, much of Tucumcari's beauty and homages to its home on the highway, like the Route 66 Monument, can be enjoyed through your windshield. Take in the murals of Tucumcari and enjoy a vast array of artworks documenting the history and culture of the American West all over town. If you prefer a more interactive art experience, stop by Art City, a 40-acre park of sculptures just off of Route 66 that features massive art pieces like a 2,000-pound pair of red lips. Or, for a more traditional sightseeing experience, check out one of Tucumcari's portals to the past, including the New Mexico Route 66 Museum with a collection of classic cars and the world's largest exhibit of vintage Route 66 photographs.
If you make the trip to Tucumcari, be sure to drive through Main Street and Route 66 at night. The glowing neon signs indicating motels and specialty gift shops, like Tee Pee Curios, are one of Tucumcari's finest attractions, and rolling through town without admiring the luminescence would be a miss. If you get hungry, you're never far from a local barbecue or Tex-Mex joint with options from brisket to burritos. For breakfast, stop by Donut Pro for delicious donuts, hot and iced coffee, croissant sandwiches, and breakfast burritos. If you're hungry later, don't miss Watson's BBQ, located inside the eclectic Tucumcari Ranch Supply, with enough personality to distract you before your food comes out.
Getting to Tucumcari
If you want to venture through Tucumcari but can't get a Mack truck to drag you there, don't worry. Route 66 is the perfect stretch for an Americana road trip, and no matter where you jump on the Main Street of America, you can get to the quaint but vibrant town of Tucumcari. If you're not in the market for a cross-country road trip, the Rick Husband Amarillo International Airport is less than two hours away by car. And if you need a place to stay while you're passing through, the Tucumcari strip of Route 66 is lined with motels and inns. Consider staying at the highly rated Blue Swallow Motel for some of Tucumcari's best neon lights on the outside and the feel of bona fide Route 66 comfort on the inside.
Though Tucumcari is a quaint town of less than 10 square miles, it packs in plenty of sights for a day-into-the-night trip. And if you continue to venture down the "Mother Road," there's plenty more to see. From California to Chicago, try one of these routes for neon nostalgia and kitschy Americana.