Arizona's Canyon Monument Is A Technicolor Wonderland Of Towering Cliffs And Swirling Stone Waves

One of the most iconic images from Arizona is that of the rippling red swirls of sandstone that make up The Wave, a bucket-list hike that has become nearly impossible to do. The Wave is a part of the Coyote Buttes North region of the larger Vermilion Cliffs National Monument. While it can be remarkably difficult to get tickets to see The Wave, the national monument is still worth a visit, as there are plenty of other places where you can see stunningly colorful stone canyons and cliffs formed over millions of years. If you're someone who loves solitude and the rugged beauty of the American Southwest, you'd be hard pressed to find somewhere more incredible than this.

Tucked into the northwest edge of Arizona and into Utah, the Vermilion Cliffs National Monument is between ​​the Kaibab National Forest and the Glen Canyon National Recreation Area. It's a remote part of the country; if you're flying in, it's about four hours from Nevada's Harry Reid International Airport, just one of many national parks and public lands within driving distance of Las Vegas.

Long before it became a national monument in 2000, the land was used by both Ancestral Puebloans and Southern Paiute. The land was also explored by the Spanish in the late 1700s and Mormon pioneers in the 1800s. As for why it was federally protected, the proclamation states, "Amid the sandstone slickrock, brilliant cliffs, and rolling sandy plateaus of the Vermilion Cliffs National Monument lie outstanding objects of scientific and historic interest ... Full of natural splendor and a sense of solitude, this area remains remote and unspoiled, qualities that are essential to the protection of the scientific and historic objects it contains."