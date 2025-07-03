Tennessee's Most Popular Wine Trail Samples Uniquely American Luscious Wines In The Picturesque Countryside

Have you ever found yourself stuck for ideas on where to take your date? It would be nice to impress your special someone with an outside-the-box idea. Whether they have the refined palate of a master sommelier or not, the Rocky Top Wine Trail will prove to be a pleasant surprise.

Nestled in Pigeon Forge in the Great Smoky Mountains of Tennessee, the trail comprises five award-winning wineries with around 100 locally produced wines and hard ciders to choose from. The fun begins when you receive your Rocky Top Wine Trail Passport, guiding you as you sip your way through entertaining wine tasting experiences. Visitors can sample up to four types of wine for free at each stop — to keep it light — and collect a stamp every time they visit a winery, with a free gift awarded at the third location and when the tour is completed. For those not eager to play the role of appointed drivers, a shuttle will drive you and your friends to three of the region's most famous wineries, including a cheese tasting at Hillside Winery, ending with a dessert at Apple Barn Winery.

To fully enjoy the trail, Mountain Valley Winery and Hillside Winery offer guided tours of their wine cellars and tank rooms, giving you the option to plan your visit on different days. Besides the traditional wine experience, you can choose a wine tour with lunch and cider tasting, or opt for a whiskey and bourbon degustation, coupled with a meal and striking views of the Smoky Mountains.