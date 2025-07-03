Europe's 'mini-Yosemite' Is A Wildly Underrated Turkish National Park With Spectacular Mountain Scenes

Think Turkey, and you'll likely conjure images of Istanbul's ancient wonders, the bucket list-topping sunsets of Cappadocia, or even the beach resorts of Antalya and Bodrum. What might not spring to mind is a spectacular national park that sites like Express have nicknamed Europe's "Mini-Yosemite." Yet the immensely underrated Aladağlar National Park has been luring intrepid travelers to its high-altitude peaks for years, with a fraction of the crowds.

Aladağlar, meaning "Crimson or Red Mountains" for the rust-red tint of the range at sunset, is located around 74 miles south of the popular tourist hub of Cappadocia. Forming part of the Taurus Mountain Range and covering an area of 213 square miles, the high-altitude park boasts four climbable peaks over 11,600 feet, countless multi-day trek options, and a host of other adventure experiences.

Despite its proximity to nearby deserts, Aladağlar is a natural haven. Its lower slopes, blanketed with rich flora and hotbeds for local wildlife, are contrasted in striking fashion by the bleak, snow-capped ridges soaring above, earning its comparisons with Yosemite National Park. But make no mistake, this mountain range sits well off the beaten path, offering an inherently Turkish experience that can't be found anywhere in the U.S.