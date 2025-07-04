Colorado's 'Gateway To The San Juans' Is A Walkable, Fun Mountain Town With Endless Exciting Recreation

While Rocky Mountain National Park gets plenty of fanfare, the Rockies are spread across several mountain ranges in the Centennial State. One of those is the San Juan Mountain range in the state's southwestern corner, a spot definitely worth adding to your list of best Colorado destinations to visit. The perfect place to use as your base camp is the town of Del Norte, a small town of just about 1,400 people that Visit Rio Grande County calls the "Gateway to the San Juans." It gives you easy access to a plethora of outdoor activities and to an abundance of beautiful desert and mountain scenery.

Del Norte is located about three hours north of Santa Fe along the banks of the Rio Grande River. The closest major international airports are in Albuquerque and Denver, both around four hours away, but commuter airlines can get you closer by flying into Colorado Springs, Durango, or Farmington. It's also a little less than an hour's drive west across the San Luis Valley from the Great Sand Dunes National Park, home to the tallest dunes in North America.

The town's small size means it's quick and easy to wander through much of it. Around Grand Avenue, which runs through the center of town, there are a number of boutique restaurants and shops to check out. Also in downtown is the Three Barrel Brewing Company, which makes craft beer using local ingredients. Just off the avenue, the Rio Grande County Museum and Cultural Center has exhibits on the area's history. If you want to stay in the heart of Del Norte, the 20-room Windsor Hotel has been a mainstay in town since the 1870s.