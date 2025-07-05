Arizona's Largest Casino Resort Blends Desert Luxury With Rooftop Dining And Jackpot Thrills

First opened in 2010, Talking Stick Resort has earned AAA Four Diamond status for its luxury accommodations in the Arizona desert. The resort's 496 rooms are a mix of rooms and suites that give guests access to pools, live entertainment, and more than 100,000 square feet of meeting space for groups. Most prominently, the 240,000-square-foot casino is the star of the show, bringing visitors from across the country for a chance at a big win. With over 700 slot machines offering 24/7 action, there's no shortage of ways to seek out a big bonus or jackpot. There's also a variety of more than 45 different table games to try your luck, and Talking Stick hosts the largest poker room in Arizona. It's home to the Arizona State Poker Championship, and there's often an event on the schedule where you can grab a stack of chips and a chair.

Beyond the array of gaming options at Talking Stick, there are resort amenities that compliment the warm, sunny climate in Scottsdale. Golfers will want to take advantage of two championship courses on the property, with reasonable rates starting at $99 plus tax. A stay at Talking Stick also places you just 15 minutes away from the famous TPC Scottsdale, one of the best courses across America to hit an ace. For those looking to unwind, there are two pools for staying cool and relaxed, and the on-site spa offers a variety of services that set the standard for resorts in the area. For a touch of the region's history, guests can also explore the cultural center, which celebrates the Native American descendants in the Pima and Maricopa communities. Postmodern tribal art, sculptures, and paintings are all part of the exhibit within the casino.