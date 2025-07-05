Arizona's Largest Casino Resort Blends Desert Luxury With Rooftop Dining And Jackpot Thrills
Even though the city of Las Vegas is in Nevada, the neighboring state of Arizona — specifically the city of Scottsdale — shares many similarities. The sizzling desert climate bakes both locales, golf courses thrive year-round, and nightclubs keep the atmosphere young and energetic. With these parallels in mind, it's no surprise that Scottsdale, Arizona, is home to Talking Stick Resort, the largest casino in the state that brings Las Vegas flair and luxury to the Grand Canyon State. With all of the subtle touches of luxury and thrills you'd expect on the Vegas Strip, Talking Stick is a unique gaming experience in Arizona.
Located right off of the 101 Freeway in Scottsdale, Talking Stick Resort sits conveniently near the area's best amenities and golf courses. The famous Old Town section of Scottsdale, where the city parties, is just 6 miles away, making this a hotbed for young travelers and residents looking for a desert weekend getaway. Conversely, Scottsdale has also been named one of America's best places to retire in 2025, and the appeal of Talking Stick extends to retirees looking for top-tier golf, world-class dining, and unmatched views. Much like the rest of the Phoenix-Scottsdale metro area, you can choose your own adventure in the desert.
Talking Stick's casino is the centerpiece of this Arizona resort
First opened in 2010, Talking Stick Resort has earned AAA Four Diamond status for its luxury accommodations in the Arizona desert. The resort's 496 rooms are a mix of rooms and suites that give guests access to pools, live entertainment, and more than 100,000 square feet of meeting space for groups. Most prominently, the 240,000-square-foot casino is the star of the show, bringing visitors from across the country for a chance at a big win. With over 700 slot machines offering 24/7 action, there's no shortage of ways to seek out a big bonus or jackpot. There's also a variety of more than 45 different table games to try your luck, and Talking Stick hosts the largest poker room in Arizona. It's home to the Arizona State Poker Championship, and there's often an event on the schedule where you can grab a stack of chips and a chair.
Beyond the array of gaming options at Talking Stick, there are resort amenities that compliment the warm, sunny climate in Scottsdale. Golfers will want to take advantage of two championship courses on the property, with reasonable rates starting at $99 plus tax. A stay at Talking Stick also places you just 15 minutes away from the famous TPC Scottsdale, one of the best courses across America to hit an ace. For those looking to unwind, there are two pools for staying cool and relaxed, and the on-site spa offers a variety of services that set the standard for resorts in the area. For a touch of the region's history, guests can also explore the cultural center, which celebrates the Native American descendants in the Pima and Maricopa communities. Postmodern tribal art, sculptures, and paintings are all part of the exhibit within the casino.
Talking Stick quite literally elevates its luxury dining experiences
Not to be overshadowed by the casino and resort amenities, the dining options at Talking Stick are part of the reason why visitors and locals make return visits. Starting right off the casino floor, Ocean Trail brings a taste of New Orleans flavor to Scottsdale. The exclusive 19-seat seafood bar serves up Creole seafood favorites like Cajun-style boils and crawfish étouffée. With live cooking right in front guests and the casino floor buzzing nearby, it's a must-stop for first-timers and returning visitors alike. Another luxurious dining option on property is Tash, which features a Mediterranean-inspired menu of tapas and entrées. The Paella Mixta is a house favorite and its Beef Short Ribs à la Bourguignonne are smoked tableside for an elegant presentation.
For the most exquisite setting for a meal at Talking Stick, you'll have to take the elevator to the 15th floor to experience Orange Sky. This rooftop restaurant delivers an elevated dining experience, with 360-degree views of the mountains, which make for idyllic getaways of their own in the area. The aptly named restaurant features both bright and vibrant dishes and unfettered views. While the reviews of Orange Sky's dining experience vary, guests who enjoyed the food recommend the Double Bone Ibérico Pork Chop or one of the steak cuts. The restaurant pairs its dishes with a wine program that received Wine Spectator's Best of Award of Excellence in 2024. On a clear night, the Arizona sunset matches the rooftop restaurant's name, creating what some say are the best sunsets in the country.