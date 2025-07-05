New England's Quirky 'Spite Houses' Are A Bizarre Architectural Move Built To Make A Bold Statement

Boston is home to historic squares with lively street scenes and coveted Paris-inspired neighborhoods. It's also home to a spite house, whose legend dates back to the end of the Civil War. And like all spite house stories go, it involves — unsurprisingly — a brotherly spat. It is said that one brother returned from battle to find a rather large house had been erected on the plot of land bequeathed to him and his brother as a shared property. As it was built without his consent, the war veteran brother retaliated by building the now-famous skinny house, whose purpose was to block the light from entering his brother's new home.

While this is a tale of architectural spite at its finest, Business Insider hints at a different version backed by a 1920 article printed in the Boston Globe broadsheet. Written by an unnamed author, the article calls out the controversial abode a "legend" and refers to the feuding parties as neighbors instead of brothers. The Boston Public Library's Digital Collections map of the city shows 44 Hull Street as an empty lot in 1852, while the G.M. Hopkins & Co. 1874 map of Boston indicates the Skinny House's location as part of a wider property belonging to a certain Thomas Caswell. In 1888, a Harvard Library map shows the property divided into three, with number 44 belonging to an owner surnamed Schiaffino.

Though the truth behind the fiction may not be as spiteful as it is made out to be, the Spite House still draws curious tourists to its doorstep for its scandalous legend. Even more scandalous? The price this 10-foot-wide home was sold for in 2021: a cool $1.2 million.