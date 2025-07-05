Midway Between New York City And Philadelphia Is New Jersey's Walkable College Town With Endless Charm And Fun
If you're planning a vacation to Philadelphia or New York City, consider taking a day or two to explore a nearby walkable college town with endless charm. Princeton, New Jersey, is not only the location of an Ivy League university, but it's also home to historic sites, a thriving arts scene, and many restaurants. If you're an outdoorsy type, there are numerous hiking trails in the area as well. Princeton is situated approximately 50 miles from both New York City and Philadelphia and is accessible via car, train, bus, or plane.
You don't need to rent a car to visit Princeton (though, of course, you can if you want to). The downtown area is very walkable, which is exactly what makes it so charming! Amtrak and NJ Transit train lines stop at Princeton Junction, and from there, you can take a local shuttle called the "Dinky" to the Princeton Arts District. There are also four bus companies offering service in the area, as well as two small local airports nearby. Additionally, Newark Liberty International Airport and Philadelphia International Airport are both within a one-hour drive.
While you can visit Princeton any time of year, it's especially popular in October because of the stunning seasonal colors (be sure to use one of the five best fall foliage finder resources). You may also want to plan a visit around cherry blossom season, which occurs between late March and early April, or during the annual Princeton Festival in June.
Princeton University and downtown Princeton
Princeton's best-known site is Princeton University, and you don't need to be a student to explore the campus. It's truly a must-see, especially if you're interested in architecture or history. The oldest part of the university, Nassau Hall, was built in 1756 — 20 years before the Declaration of Independence was signed! Book lovers will want to visit Chancellor Green Library and gaze up at the beautiful stained-glass dome roof. You can also stop by the Princeton University Art Museum, catch a performance at the McCarter Theater Center, or listen to a choir or jazz band at the Princeton University Chapel.
After your campus visit is complete, you can explore many popular attractions located just a few minutes away in downtown Princeton. The Palmer Square area is home to many boutique shops, cute cafés, restaurants, and the historic Nassau Inn. Nearby, the Princeton Garden Theater on Nassau Street shows both modern and vintage movies, and the Arts Council of Princeton on Witherspoon Street hosts exhibits and events. History buffs (and "Hamilton" fans) may want to wander a bit farther to check out historic sites like Princeton Cemetery, where Aaron Burr is buried, or Battlefield State Park, which commemorates the 1777 Battle of Princeton.
Exploring the outdoors in Princeton
Nature lovers will also find plenty to keep them busy in Princeton. According to the Municipality of Princeton, more than 25% of its land area is open space that is dedicated solely to parks, nature reserves, woodlands, and other outdoorsy havens. It's easy to see why there are so many popular hiking trails in the area!
Close to Princeton University, Lake Carnegie is a well-loved spot for fishing and kayaking. The 74-mile-long Delaware-Raritan Canal State Park pathway (pictured above) is a great location for biking, jogging, and walking. Bird-watchers might want to stop by the Billy Johnson Mountain Lakes Nature Preserve to see the herons, hawks, and kingfishers.
Whether you'd prefer to spend your time in Princeton hiking or visiting an art museum, this charming town offers plenty to do. Thinking of extending your trip? Make sure to visit this secret, picturesque New Jersey town just 30 miles from Princeton.