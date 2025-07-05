Midway Between New York City And Philadelphia Is New Jersey's Walkable College Town With Endless Charm And Fun

If you're planning a vacation to Philadelphia or New York City, consider taking a day or two to explore a nearby walkable college town with endless charm. Princeton, New Jersey, is not only the location of an Ivy League university, but it's also home to historic sites, a thriving arts scene, and many restaurants. If you're an outdoorsy type, there are numerous hiking trails in the area as well. Princeton is situated approximately 50 miles from both New York City and Philadelphia and is accessible via car, train, bus, or plane.

You don't need to rent a car to visit Princeton (though, of course, you can if you want to). The downtown area is very walkable, which is exactly what makes it so charming! Amtrak and NJ Transit train lines stop at Princeton Junction, and from there, you can take a local shuttle called the "Dinky" to the Princeton Arts District. There are also four bus companies offering service in the area, as well as two small local airports nearby. Additionally, Newark Liberty International Airport and Philadelphia International Airport are both within a one-hour drive.

While you can visit Princeton any time of year, it's especially popular in October because of the stunning seasonal colors (be sure to use one of the five best fall foliage finder resources). You may also want to plan a visit around cherry blossom season, which occurs between late March and early April, or during the annual Princeton Festival in June.